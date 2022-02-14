ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oasis Elementary students make Valentine’s Day cards for Cape assisted living residents

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
 21 hours ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Third graders from Oasis Elementary North paired up with the assisted living facility, High Point at Cape Coral, to make Valentine’s cards to brighten their day.

The residents of High Point came to visit at the front of the school Monday morning. The children created beautiful cards with handwritten messages in them for 120 of the residents.

They also made signs and cheered for the residents in front of the school.

Mr. Nate, the activities director at High Point has also made cards with the residents to give to the third graders.

The kids now know Valentine’s Day is a time to spread love and joy to others, even to those they don’t know personally.

