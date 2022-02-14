No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Takes on Texas Tech in Dallas

Writers and analysts such as ESPN's Bill Connelly and Phil Steele are big on returning production when they grade football teams. For example, Connelly conducts his analyses of individual teams by asking three questions: how good have you been, how good are you recruiting classes, and how much returning productivity do you have? He also weighs some categories more heavily than others that don't include actual production such as the offensive line (which is measured in starts or snaps). However, thanks to people such as Pro Football Focus and secstatcat.com we can also take a closer look at how offensive lines perform as a whole (and sometimes individual blockers). These form the basis of his S&P rankings and they don't always correlate with the feelings of voters or other writers. Steele is big on the number of returning starts in the offensive line when ranking programs in his pre season magazine.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO