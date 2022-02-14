ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Takes on Texas Tech in Dallas

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
KBTX.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to challenge Texas Tech at the T Bar M Racquet Club on Tuesday at 2 p.m. (CT). The Aggies (5-0) and Red Raiders (5-4) are set to face off for the 52nd time as A&M holds a 44-7 lead...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Branstine’s Record-Setting Win Pushes No. 8 Women’s Tennis Past No. 10 USC, 4-1

MADISON, Wis. – No. 111 Carson Branstine defeated top-ranked Eryn Cayetano in straight sets, and No. 8 Texas A&M women’s tennis cruised to a 4-1 victory over the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-2) Sunday night inside Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Aggies climb to a program-best record of 11-1 and complete the best showing at the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships in school history with two ranked team wins.
MADISON, WI
KBTX.com

No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wins Four Singles Matches to Defeat USF

TAMPA, Fla. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team claimed four of six singles matches to defeat South Florida 4-3 Saturday afternoon at the USF Varsity Tennis Courts. The Aggies (5-0) improved to 3-0 all-time against the Bulls (2-4). Facing a deficit for the first time this season, the Maroon & White battled to singles wins from Noah Schachter, Raphael Perot, Guido Marson and Giulio Perego to topple USF. Perego was the first point on the board for A&M as he bested Alvin Tudorica in straight sets on court six. Moments later, No. 105 Marson staked the Aggies to their first lead of the day at 2-0 after dispatching of Bruno Oliveira 6-2, 6-1 on court five.
TAMPA, FL
austinnews.net

No. 20 Texas, Oklahoma look to rebound in key Big 12 matchup

No. 20 Texas and Oklahoma will look to get back in the win column when they square off on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., to finish off their Big 12 Conference regular-season series. Both the Longhorns and Sooners come into the key league game off road defeats, but the way they...
NORMAN, OK
KBTX.com

No. 2 Texas A&M Wins Tiebreaker at No. 5 Georgia

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team extended its winning streak to seven after rallying past No. 5 Georgia on cumulative points on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. The evenly-matched Aggies and Bulldogs battled to a 9-9 deadlock with the Aggies earning the victory with...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF men's tennis losing streak continues with loss to No. 14 Texas

UCF men’s tennis was swept 4-0 by No. 14 Texas at the Texas Tennis Center on Sunday. The Knights (1-7) have lost their last five games and are 0-5 on the road. UCF got off to a slow start against the Longhorns (6-3) in the doubles matches as Knights' freshman JC Roddick and senior Kento Yamada lost against Texas' senior Richard Ciamarra and sophomore Eliot Spizzirri by a score of 6-1.
TENNIS
thedailytexan.com

Texas looks to carry momentum into road matchup against Baylor

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the Feb. 11, 2022 flipbook. No. 20 Texas prepares to face No. 10 Baylor for the first time this season Feb. 12 in Waco. Here’s a preview of everything you need to know. What are the stakes?. Despite beating No. 8...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
KBTX.com

Lee tabbed SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M softball senior Haley Lee was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Lee boasted an .818 batting average at the dish last weekend and reached base safely in 21-straight games dating back to last season. She extended her hitting streak to eight games, and finished with a team-high eight RBI and 12 total bases. She also turned in a 1.091 slugging percentage and an .889 on base percentage. Defensively, Lee finished with 30 putouts and two assists, posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with time split behind the plate and at first base.
SPORTS
KBTX.com

Aggies Set For SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at SEC Championships this week at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the Tennessee campus. The championship meet begins Tuesday, Feb. 15 with a pair of relays and diving events, and will run through Saturday, Feb. 19.
KNOXVILLE, TN
austinnews.net

No. 7 Baylor won't be at full strength against No. 11 Texas Tech

No. 7 Baylor will be short-handed when it tries to gain a season split against No. 11 Texas Tech on Wednesday in a key Big 12 Conference showdown at Lubbock, Texas. However, the Bears have been there before -- and have been able to cope and at times excel. Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) jumped three spots in the AP poll on the strength of dominating wins last week over Kansas State and No. 20 Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Team of the Week: OU Women’s Tennis makes history, taking out No. 1 Texas en route to National Championship berth

In a new feature here at the Sooners Wire, we will be highlighting team and player of the week from Oklahoma Athletics. In our first installment of the ‘Team of the Week” award, there were several compelling options. OU softball started the season right where they left off the 2021 campaign with a run-rule win to open the season and then went 4-0 in the Mark Campbell Invitational. Women’s gym had a memorable week of their own, putting on several perfect performances in their win over George Washington.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Club#Texas A M#A M#Usf#The Red Raiders#Texas Tech The Aggies#Prematch
Burnt Orange Nation

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles expected to be named Grambling State OC

Scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles, who’s most recent coaching stint included a high school job and gigs in the Canadian Football League and the Italian Football League, is reportedly expected to be named Grambling State’s next offensive coordinator. Briles will serve under current Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson, who’s most known for winning just three games during his three-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns.
AUSTIN, TX
golobos.com

Lobos Beat NMSU 5-2 To Move to 5-1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No doubles point? No problem. UNM uncharacteristically lose the doubles point and went down 2-0 in the match, but races through the rest of singles play to win 5-2 and improve to 5-1 on the season. The 5-1 mark is UNM’s best start since also starting 5-1 in the 2015 season. The loss dropped New Mexico State to 0-8 on the year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii basketball snags big win over Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a big 72-55 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night. The ‘Bows move to 12-8 on the year to move up to tied for second place in the Big West Conference.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Texas A&M's returning production in 2022: Defense

Writers and analysts such as ESPN's Bill Connelly and Phil Steele are big on returning production when they grade football teams. For example, Connelly conducts his analyses of individual teams by asking three questions: how good have you been, how good are you recruiting classes, and how much returning productivity do you have? He also weighs some categories more heavily than others that don't include actual production such as the offensive line (which is measured in starts or snaps). However, thanks to people such as Pro Football Focus and secstatcat.com we can also take a closer look at how offensive lines perform as a whole (and sometimes individual blockers). These form the basis of his S&P rankings and they don't always correlate with the feelings of voters or other writers. Steele is big on the number of returning starts in the offensive line when ranking programs in his pre season magazine.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Big Blue View takes a look at Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

Chris Pflum with Big Blue View (which covers the New York Giants for SB Nation) looked at the draft prospects of Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller who was considered to be the best back in the draft by some outlets back before last season. However, even though Spiller rushed for over 1,000 yards again and added 25 receptions through the air in 2021, his stock has dropped a bit where he's now considered more of a second day caliber selection. Part of that wasn't Spiller's fault as he played with a backup quarterback, four new starters on the offensive line, and a receiving corps that didn't take much pressure off of the running game.
NFL
LonghornCountry

Texas Women Blow Out No. 12 Oklahoma, 78-63

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns rode a huge third-quarter to a 78-63 victory over the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners, as Texas got a bit of revenge for their loss two weekends ago. Texas (17-6, 7-5 in Big 12) threw a bit of cold water on the Sooners (20-4, 9-3), who were riding a four-game winning streak, but had the week off after they scored 101 points in a double-overtime win over West Virginia last Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy