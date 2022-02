The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Baylor Bears, 83-73, in a Big 12 men’s basketball game at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday. Texas Tech (20-6, 9-4 in Big 12) got a double-double out of Kevin Obanor, the first of his Texas Tech career, as he scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half. He also collected 13 rebounds. Three other Red Raiders were in double figures, as Tech bounced back from shooting 33 percent in the first half and outscored Baylor 51-34 in the second half.

