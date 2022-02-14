ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to Build an Integration to Another App

hackernoon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve been hearing from your sales and support teams that customers keep asking for their Acme data to sync with your app. It’s incredibly helpful to have a series of “When*foo* then *bar*” statements. Figure out how configurable you need to use the integration to handle customer data. Do you need...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

How to Quickly Take a Screenshot on Android By Tapping the Back of Your Phone

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Delete This Authenticator Android App Immediately To Avoid Its Banking Malware Payload

A Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) app that's been making the rounds on Google Play could steal your banking information, say researchers at Pradeo, a mobile security research and product provider based out of France. According to the team, the app was removed from the Google Play store, however, it remained active and available for 15 days, driving 10,000+ confirmed installations. Reportedly, that app also includes a "trojan-dropper" that will install bank information-stealing malware onto the end-users mobile device. It is advised the app be removed immediately by anyone who installed it. The following are the details of the app so that you can remove the app yourself.
CELL PHONES
biometricupdate.com

Alfa-Bank integrates Smart Engines OCR into banking app

Alfa-Bank has integrated Smart Engines computer-vision document scanning capabilities into its mobile banking app enabling customers to now update their ID documents remotely, which both companies say eliminates the need to visit an office to perform the task. Clients can update their ID documents on record with the bank by...
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

Building an app that makes banking fun, accessible and affordable

In the 21st century, just about everything has morphed into an interactive, hyper-social, customer-centric experience. Everything except finance. After 27 years in banking, BJ McAndrews knows this as well as anyone. Over the years, McAndrews began to watch the emergent fintech space and watched large, traditional financial institutions falling behind to quicker, more agile tech firms. However, while apps like Strava turned fitness into a socially connected experience and Spotify personalized the process of musical discovery, finance remained, in his words, a “laggard.” His frustration with the slow pace of play of a big bank led him to leave his role at Wells Fargo in 2019 and begin the planning for a mobile banking solution to help close the wealth gap in America.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
hackernoon.com

Introduction to Qoddi.com App Platform

Qoddi is a PaaS app platform made for business and free for developers. Instead of building your application and deploying it to a server, Qoddi automatically clones your code from git software. Qoddi’s infrastructure scale in one click horizontally and vertically. You can add more resources to your app at any time, deploy more replicates of your app or both, depending on the growth of your apps.
CELL PHONES
towardsdatascience.com

How to Differentiate and Integrate using Python

Learn how to use SymPy to take derivatives and integrals of symbolic equations. If you are like me, remembering exactly how to differentiate and integrate equations can be challenging. Or maybe you have a long, complicated equation that you must integrate. Depending on the equation, it could take you 10–15 mins to do it by hand. You’re not going to want to do that. Instead of doing all that work by hand, let’s learn to use Python to do the heavy lifting for us.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Build a Video Conferencing App using SignalWire and Vue 3

Using the SignalWire Video API (https://developer.signalwire.com/apis/reference/overview) and Javascript SDK, you can quickly build an app that leverages powerful video conferencing features and fully customize the experience for your users. SignalWire also recently launched the new Room Previews feature. All the code is freely provided and well-documented so you can modify it as needed or to use as reference. In just a few minutes you can deploy your own video conference app that works on Desktop and Mobile.
CELL PHONES
mathworks.com

Adding Another Column to a Table in my Web App

Here I am going to try and add an additional column to a table in my web app. Its been more than a year since I worked on this app, so I need to first find where in my code I do the table update. Features covered in this code-along...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#Customer To Customer#Software#Acme#Smart Phone#Ide
Coinspeaker

Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Cash App made it public a few weeks ago, through a notification within the app that the company was integrating the Lightning Network. Mobile payment platform Cash App announced the integration of Bitcoin’s lightning network on its platform. The new Cash App feature now allows users to instantly send bitcoin to any part of the globe as well as transfer bitcoin through the app to any Lightning or on-chain BTC address.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

The Future Of Web3 Logins Is…Email And Password?!

One Of The Challenges Before Wider Adoption Of Crypto And DeFi is Key Management. Surprisingly Enough, The Web2 Concept Of Email Login Can Solve It - Even In A Non-Custodial Way. Smart wallets allow multiple keys to be utilized using certain rules to secure an account. Instead of using only one cryptographic key, smart wallets can be controlled by more than one key.
INTERNET
Forbes

How To Integrate Cybersecurity Into Your PR Outreach Strategy

Founder at JustReachOut.io - 5K+ businesses use our software to pitch podcasts, publications, blogs to get featured without help of PR firms. In 2022, cybersecurity concerns are omnipresent. Last year, a streak of high-profile breaches — from the Colonial Pipeline breach to the Microsoft Exchange Server attack — has brought cybercrime into the popular consciousness.
TECHNOLOGY
InfoQ.com

Netlify Graph Aims to Simplify External API Integration in Web Apps

Netlify Graph provides a new GraphQL-based approach to integrating distinct APIs to build a Web app that strives to reduce the inherent complexities in mixing different data models, response formats, authentication schemes, and so on. InfoQ has spoken with Netlify head of ecosystem Den Delimarsky. The main benefit of using...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Google Smart Canvas gets deeper integration between apps

Google is updating Smart Canvas, a collaboration experience that debuted last year in the midst of the global pandemic designed for better collaboration and remote work, with new improvements targeting hybrid work. The Internet search giant claims that the latest enhancements to Smart Canvas help to improve collaboration and speed...
SOFTWARE
Network World

F5 integrates security for multi-cloud app protection.

F5 Networks has rolled out an integrated, cloud-based security platform and services aimed at protecting widely distributed enterprise applications. The company used its Agility conference this week to introduce its overarching Distributed Cloud Services platform, which will bring together security technologies from recent acquisitions, including Threat Stack, Volterra, and Shape Security, plus its own web-application firewall and other components to offer an integrated, secure, distributed application-management platform for on-prem or cloud deployment.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete apps on the iPhone

This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone. You may also want to tidy up your home screen on your device and remove some apps from there.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

I want to be a Web Developer, but where do I start?

The demand for experienced web developers grows steadily as more and more businesses approach an internet presence. The FullStack Developer combines the skillset of a Front-end and Backend Developer. Frontend Developers work on the face of the web application, the User Interface. Backend developers work with the business logic of the application. FullStack developers can use the full technology stack from Frontend to Backend. The idea of the FullStack developer is not to know everything, but to know technologies that go into the Frontend.
INTERNET
cryptonews.com

Tezos Integrates Baanx App to Allow Users to Borrow, Spend Crypto

Blockchain network Tezos (XTZ) has introduced a new app to help users manage their digital assets in collaboration with the crypto-focused fintech company Baanx Group. The app, dubbed Cryptolife, will integrate with the Tezos blockchain, and will allow users to “save, transfer, and manage their digital assets,” according to an announcement from Tezos.
CELL PHONES
Healthcare IT News

India's contact tracing app integrates with ABDM

Aarogya Setu, the official national contact tracing app in India, is the latest app to connect with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account, the health ID component of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Developed by the National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the mobile app...
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

How to clone apps on Android

There is a good chance that many of us have more than one email – one for work, one for school, one for personal, and so on. Typically speaking, almost all email clients allow users to link up multiple accounts into the same app, thus saving you time from having to switch between multiple apps.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Smartype Hubs: Keeping Developers in Sync With Your Data Plan

Tl;dr: Implementing tracking code based on an outdated version of your organization's data plan can result in time-consuming debugging, dirty data pipelines, and misguided decisions. mParticle's Smartype Hubs helps your engineering team avoid these problems by importing the latest version of your Data Plan into your codebase using Github Actions.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy