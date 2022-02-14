ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BigTech Spent Big Money in 2021 on Lobbying, Buying Up Competition

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon spent over $20 million on federal lobbying in 2021. Meta/Facebook only spent a couple $100k less than Amazon on promoting their agenda in Washington. BigTech giants are currently focused on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, known as AICO. The bill would block BigTech from giving preference to their...

