BigTech Spent Big Money in 2021 on Lobbying, Buying Up Competition

Disney shows no signs of slowing down in the streaming business. Disney (DIS) just reported an excellent first quarter start to the fiscal year. Even though management is warning of a couple of tight quarterly comparisons, expectations are justifiably robust. Some of the consistent "beats" is due to the fact that management is excellent at managing expectations. The rest is due to some excellent execution that has been the hallmark of this company for quite some time. Management mentioned during the conference call that they have only been in the streaming business two-and-one-half years. Yet they are well on their way to catching the perceived leader Netflix (NFLX) despite the fact that Netflix has taken far more time to get where it is today. For the market, that should have been a typical expectation that comes straight from the master's level classes of management at business school.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO