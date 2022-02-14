ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Thousands who collected unemployment struggle to receive tax form

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXoEZ_0eERBmU300

If you were one of the thousands who collected unemployment last year, filing your income tax return could be a little more difficult this year.

Hundreds of people in Southwest Florida are having a tough time getting their 1099-G from the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Those who haven’t collected unemployment since early last year, the DEO has made some changes since they last logged in and that is making it difficult for many people to access their 1099 in order to file this year’s tax return.

Sonya Saffer said the effort to obtain hers has been frustrating.

“It’s taken a long time to get it. Not getting it in the mail so I had to come here to get a printout,” Saffer said.

She’s one of the thousands calling and visiting Career Source for help and Kim Fenty is fielding the calls and assisting people daily.

“We start off the day at 8:01 am and they’re calling in and probably between 50 and 100 people,” Fenty revealed.

Unemployment Advocate and Community Activist Vanessa Brito said one problem is that many people haven’t logged into their account for months and they’re now required to verify their identity.

“Not being able to log in means you can’t access your 1099,” Brito explained.

Others are getting into their account and seeing a message that says their 1099G was mailed to their address but that is misleading because most people are set to receive things from DEO electronically.

So the only option is to go to the 1099G request tab and download it and Brito said that is where many are getting stuck. The document won’t download unless you turn off your popup blocker in your computer’s settings. Once the document is downloaded many don’t know where to find it on their computer.

If all of this is too confusing people can go to this page and request a 1099 by mail. However, it will likely take two weeks to receive it.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
CNN

Russia says it's moving some troops to their bases. What does this mean?

Moscow (CNN) — Russia announced Tuesday that some troops will be moving back to their home bases after completing exercises, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that diplomacy still had a "chance" -- and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Putin is "willing to negotiate."
MILITARY
CBS News

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is the 30th Democrat to leave the House

Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Form#Deo#Career Source
CBS News

4 teenagers among 8 aboard plane that crashed off North Carolina coast

Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday. One body has been pulled from the Atlantic Ocean by search crews combing the area and there is no indication that anyone survived the crash, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said Monday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy