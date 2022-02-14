ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Product Ready for Certification: Highlights of Electronics Certification in the US and EU

Cover picture for the articleA company must prove that its products comply with the local government regulations by going through a certification procedure before it can sell anything in a market. This includes most electronic devices, so hardware developing companies have to consider this matter when developing new products. We will also discuss why it’s...

lanereport.com

75 U.S. and UK organizations urge decision makers to reach an agreement to remove retaliatory tariffs

Following the recent announcement of an agreement between the U.S. and Japan on steel tariffs, 75 Organizations representing sectors unrelated to the steel and aluminum dispute urge U.S. and UK leaders, consistent with their recent commitments, to expeditiously reach an agreement to remove retaliatory tariffs and the threat of tariffs on their products without delay.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY
IEEE Spectrum

These 5 Charts Help Demystify the Global Chip Shortage

From PlayStations to Porsches, many consumer products have been hit by a chip shortage that began choking the global economy in 2020 and continues today. “We aren’t even close to being out of the woods,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tweeted last month. “The semiconductor supply chain is very fragile, and it’s going to remain that way until we can increase chip production.” Congress is poised to fund a US $52 billion silicon incentive package, as part of the America COMPETES Act, aiming to increase U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, while the European Union last week outlined their own €43 billion chip-shortage-ameliorating package.
TECHNOLOGY
ftnnews.com

EU Digital COVID Certificate to be Extended by One Year

The European Commission is proposing to extend the EU Digital COVID Certificate by a year, until 30 June 2023. The COVID-19 virus continues to be prevalent in Europe and at this stage, it is not possible to determine the impact of a possible increase in infections in the second half of 2022 or of the emergence of new variants.
TRAVEL
hackernoon.com

The Gig Economy Beyond Borders: How Borderless Finance Can Revolutionize the Future of Remote Work

Gig economy and WFH are becoming increasingly popular, and global lockdown measures have introduced companies globally to the transformative qualities of WFH. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world of remote work is booming. Both the gig economy and work-from-home (WFH) initiatives are becoming increasingly popular. Global lockdown measures have introduced countless companies, around the globe, to the transformative qualities of out-of-office work. Although remote work has been limited by the drawbacks of cross-border payments, modern fintech can create borderless solutions, to ensure that talent can be enlisted from anywhere on demand.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Inseego’s 5G FWA Solution Powers New 5G Smart Venue Campus in Germany

a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, this week announced that Deutsche Messe, one of the largest trade show operators in Germany, has selected Inseego as a Platinum Partner for its vast new 5G smart venue campus. This deployment includes 5G private network fixed wireless access (FWA)...
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - An EU-funded certification scheme using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution. The system will set global standards and give confidence to consumers demanding sustainable...
BUSINESS
Reuters

USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Affordable Internet With New Innovation And Tech Is Solving The Digital Divide

Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

BigTech Spent Big Money in 2021 on Lobbying, Buying Up Competition

Amazon spent over $20 million on federal lobbying in 2021. Meta/Facebook only spent a couple $100k less than Amazon on promoting their agenda in Washington. BigTech giants are currently focused on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, known as AICO. The bill would block BigTech from giving preference to their own products or discriminating against rivals on their platforms. The rest of BigTech dwarfed Apple’s lobbying spend at a mere $6.5 million (maybe that's because Apple's spending is directed towards their most important market, China).
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Transforming internal capabilities into revenue-generating products

It is entirely possible for every company to turn their internal business capabilities into digital products for either internal or external customers. However, the key to deciding which of the two works best for your company— and executing it successfully — is identifying the right strategy based on broader objectives such as cost optimization, revenue generation and efficient business model execution.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

RCA for Tech Managers : How to approach a Product Issue

Product Execution Interview is highly relevant in the day to day execution job of a Product Manager. Product execution question is to debug an issue in a product, feature or KPI generally asked in FAANG/Big Tech Companies (Google, Facebook interviews). The interviewer explains some symptoms (like change in the metrics, feature and customer behaviour) and expects situational and root cause analysis of the problem. These are referred as “debugging”, “investigation” or “diagnosis” questions.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
International Business Times

France's Atos Aims To Double Market Share In Supercomputing By 2026

France's Atos aims to double its global market share in supercomputing to about 16% by around 2026, one of its executive said, stepping up European competition in a field dominated by the United States and China. The technology and IT consulting firm presented on Wednesday a new generation of supercomputer,...
COMPUTERS
freightwaves.com

Maersk transforming into global supply chain amphibian

Delays. Miscommunications. Contract disputes. These are just a few of the throes of having a fragmented supply chain, which is the case for just about any company trying to ship goods globally. It makes sense — to connect every touch point of the global supply chain would require infrastructure, visibility,...
RETAIL

