RCA for Tech Managers : How to approach a Product Issue

Intro Until autumn 2019, my main focuses at work were: Building software engineering teams. Optimizing development workflows. Finding the best technical architecture for products (especially for mobile apps). Other cool dev stuff leading to help company and product managers create the best services in the market. But that day X happened — at one moment, questions like "what we should build?" and "why?" started to appear in my head more and more often. It was the eager feeling when you not only want to get the answer - you want to dig deeper and understand the essence, the genuine customer/company problem, and rigorously figure out a solution for it (in terms of product, not only engineering things). Of course, it seemed so intriguing for me as I was passionate about leveraging my technical skills to help folks around solve their issues. I initially was questioning my colleagues (product managers) about things from their area. But, unfortunately, answers couldn't saturate my curiosity. All details that I was getting were good, but I knew something was hiding in this abyss of product creation.

