An Imaginary Day in the Life of an Engineer in the Metaverse - A Sci Fi Vignette

"What threatened us with catastrophe… turned out to be our salvation." Well Go USA has revealed a new US trailer for an intriguing space travel sci-fi thriller titled Project Gemini, which is technically a Russian film but shot in English. It's arriving on VOD in March in the US, skipping theaters, after first opening in Russia this January. Set in the distant future, the film is about a space mission sent to terraform a distant planet. However, the mission encounters something strange that has its own plan for the planet. They don't know what it is. "Unfortunately, they’ll soon learn that something truly unimaginable has been out there watching, lying in wait for the unwary human scouts." The film's ensemble cast includes Egor Koreshkov, Alyona Konstantinova, Dmitry Frid, Nikita Dyuvbanov, Lisa Martinez, Kostya Samoukov, Petr Romanov, and Viktor Potapeshkin. This looks cool! I'm always down for more sci-fi, especially when they go big with epic shots like in this trailer. No idea if it'll be any good! But I'm certainly curious about it.

