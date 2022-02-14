ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inside Open Collective's Effort to Become Decentralized for Global Public Good

Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The goal here is to “transition from a privately owned company to a structure that allows us to share power and revenue” with its community. This proposal is based on how Commons Stack has approached realigning incentives around public goods. The result is a continuous organization powered by a self-sustaining funding...

hackernoon.com

Fortune

Why private companies can take the lead in making a positive environmental and social impact

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Everywhere one looks, the need to tackle a broad range of environmental, social, and governance issues is intensifying. But one set of actors that are critical to the move from lofty ESG commitments to real-world impact to answer that need often gets overlooked—private companies.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise to Present Summit Focused On the Impact and Best Practices Of Corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts, Feb. 17

(New York, NY) February 16, 2022—BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its next Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit, on Feb. 17, in partnership with Toyota. The latest installment of this groundbreaking virtual event will explore the state of African American recruitment, retention, and advancement in corporate America while examining how corporations are progressing—or not—toward implementing real changes in their respective workplaces, systems, and cultures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Uber And Silicon Valley Stealth Tech Startup’s Kåre Kjelstrøm Joins Concordium To Lead Efforts For The Web 3 Decentralized Blockchain

Concordium, the first layer-1 blockchain with built-in protocol level user identity, announces today that as of March 1, 2022, Kåre Kjelstrøm will join Concordium, in a newly established position as Group CTO and CPO with the holistic responsibility for the Product and Technology. Kåre will act as Group CTO/CPO responsible for leading the rapid development of the core technology and the products required to position Concordium as the leading permissionless, decentralized blockchain platform.
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

ESG data is a public good. Let’s open it up

There is a lot of confusion about how to implement climate as well as environmental, social and governance, or ESG, analysis in finance. Today, ratings agencies, researchers and fund managers use different, often proprietary models to assess companies’ ESG performance. That makes it difficult to compare one company to another, and leaves room for greenwashing.
ECONOMY
#Global Public Good#Public Goods#Decentralization#Open Collective Inc
cryptoglobe.com

ssv.network Collects $10M to Ramp-Up Decentralized Staking Infrastructure for ETH 2.0

Ssv.network, the open-source and decentralized protocol that simplifies access to decentralized ETH staking, has collected $10 M to ramp up decentralized staking infrastructure for ETH 2.0 . ssv.network launched a DAO Partner Program in October 2021 with the objective of enlarging its community, and strengthening DAO partnerships. Initially, was made...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Hackernoon

Polkadot Allocates $18 Million to Solve the Biggest Challenges facing Polkadot Ecosystem and Web 3

Polkadot has allocated 993,286 DOT, roughly $18 million, to promote research and development on zero-knowledge research and web 3.0. The incentive reward programme will be organised as a series of child bounties (to be incorporated in the next runtime update with community agreement) The specifics of the specifics of which will be disclosed in the second or third quarter of 2022 and selected by the general curator: to be elected by this Council. The Pioneers Prize will be overseen by an appointed curator and will most likely include representatives from the on-chain treasury council.
INTERNET
massdevice.com

AtriCure publishes first environmental, social, governance report

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) this month released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report that highlights the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives. Corporate responsibility reports are written for stakeholders of the company who are interested in ESG-related information. AtriCure’s ESG report includes data metrics such as the gender diversity...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Companies are piling in to back China's efforts to build a metaverse as projections for global growth in the space reach trillions of dollars

A state-backed group in China has added more companies to its committee focused on developing the metaverse, reports said Wednesday. State-owned China Mobile started the committee that's working on creating standards and discussing technology projects for the emerging industry. The committee's membership of companies and individuals has increased to 112.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Stronghold Fund to Focus on FinTech, Web3

Stronghold’s $100 million investment fund, Stronghold Capital, plans to focus on supporting overlooked and underrepresented founders and fund managers, the payments and FinTech ecosystem, Web3 and blockchain, according to a Wednesday (Feb. 16) press release. The fund has already loaded capital into Alameda Research, through a decentralized finance (DeFi)...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: ESW to Provide Its Clients With 100% Carbon Neutral Shipping + More News

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Feb. 15, 2022: ESW (formerly eShopWorld) announced on Tuesday that it will provide 100% carbon neutral shipping to its clients, which include Gucci, Kering, Abercrombie & Fitch, LK Bennett, J. Crew, and other leading brands. The global direct-to-consumer e-commerce company said that this new initiative will offset emissions by funding renewable energy production that supports EcoAct-verified wind farm projects. “ESW is proud to offer our retail and brand clients the ability to be at the forefront of sustainable shipping and...
ENVIRONMENT
CoinTelegraph

Introducing the Atlo launchpad: Terra’s decentralized project

The Atlo protocol is the newest launchpad to arrive in the Terra ecosystem. Atlo — an aerospace-industry acronym: assembly, test and launch operations — decentralizes the launch process by empowering holders of its native token, ATLO, to vote on proposals from protocols. Allocations for successful launches are decided...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hackernoon

Venus Protocol Launches $1 Million Dollar Grant Program to Promote Innovation in DeFi

Binance Smart Chain’s leading DeFi lending protocol, Venus, is introducing a grants programme to stimulate innovation within its ecosystem. The Venus Grants Program is a well-organized effort to put this money to good use by allowing external development teams and individuals to contribute beneficial features and services to the Venus protocol. The funding programme supports a broad range of activities, including developing VVenus’core protocol and additional projects built on top of it, the creation of alternative frontends and apps that integrate Venus, developer tools, code audits, and bounties.
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

Accenture & League Partner to Transform Digital Healthcare Experiences

– Accenture and League, a health-focused platform-as-a-service company, are collaborating to create experiences and increase access to improve outcomes for people, providers, payers, and retail pharmacies. – As part of the collaboration that combines Accenture’s data analytics and systems integration capabilities with League’s healthcare experience platform, the two companies will...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Indiegogo launch new Trust-Proven Program

This week the development team at Indiegogo have announced the launch of a new Trust-Proven Program for the crowdfunding campaign website. Over recent years crowdfunding has seen a rise in fraudulent campaigns which scam backers out of money providing no rewards for pledges and their hard and cash. These campaigns not only hurt the individual backers but also the crowdfunding community at large.
CHARITIES
californiahealthline.org

Covid Precautions Are Part of Hispanic Community’s Efforts to Tend to Community Good

On a snowy January morning, Luis Portillo stood in line on the side of a busy road in Silver Spring, Maryland — a suburb just north of Washington, D.C. — with about 200 other people, waiting for his turn to get tested for covid-19 at Mary’s Center, a federally qualified health center. Portillo, a 65-year-old bakery worker originally from El Salvador, jammed his hands in his coat pockets and shivered in the 25-degree weather.
SILVER SPRING, MD
HackerNoon

Currency.com joins Global Digital Finance to advocate for best practises in Web3

Currency.com is a member of the [Global Digital Finance], a major industry association that promotes standards and best practices in the crypto asset and digital finance sectors. The GDF brings together an international community of industry players by holding quarterly global summits. By joining the GDF, [C.C.com] will play a key role in developing market and behaviour standards and establishing best practices. Brazilians had $50 billion in cryptocurrency as of August 2021, compared to $16 billion in securities.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Acala Network Launches aUSD Polkadot's Native Multi-Collateral Stablecoin

The Acala Dollar, a multi-collateral stablecoin, has been released by Acala. The stablecoin (aUSD) protocol acts as the Polkadot ecosystem's Decentralized Monetary Reserve, enabling stable currency to be issued using a basket of collateral reserve assets. The value of an aUSD token is fixed to the value of a US Dollar using the aUSD stablecoin protocol on Acala, which includes a set of incentives, supply and demand balancing, and risk management methods.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Is ‘True’ Decentralization Possible without Decentralized Computing?

High demand and high interest in decentralization made it high-profitable, hundreds of millions USD, even for mediocre products. We cannot live without digital realities, created by enormous amounts of computations and work with petabytes of data, processed by our devices. Humanity joined the Metaverse era without even noticing it. All NFT games are now in a state of transfer: they don’t want to break old architecture patterns, but should move to Web3.0 faster, because the decentralization demand is growing. In the current situation, their decentralization is questionable. Everyone who tries to jump into Web3.0 fast - always meets the same problem. DecentraMind tries to jump over the “do-fast” problem and open a way to “do-right” in current trends and demand for a decentralized world. And we welcome everyone who wants to join our pursuit of Web3.0.
COMPUTERS
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY
