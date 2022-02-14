Inside Open Collective's Effort to Become Decentralized for Global Public Good

High demand and high interest in decentralization made it high-profitable, hundreds of millions USD, even for mediocre products. We cannot live without digital realities, created by enormous amounts of computations and work with petabytes of data, processed by our devices. Humanity joined the Metaverse era without even noticing it. All NFT games are now in a state of transfer: they don’t want to break old architecture patterns, but should move to Web3.0 faster, because the decentralization demand is growing. In the current situation, their decentralization is questionable. Everyone who tries to jump into Web3.0 fast - always meets the same problem. DecentraMind tries to jump over the “do-fast” problem and open a way to “do-right” in current trends and demand for a decentralized world. And we welcome everyone who wants to join our pursuit of Web3.0.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO