ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio mother allegedly stabbed 5-year-old daughter to death with kitchen knife

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtyB8_0eERAeJc00

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother allegedly stabbed her 5-year-old daughter to death on Saturday, Feb. 12.

According to WJW-TV, Menokka Karr Nealy's daughter, later identified as E'nijah Noell, was found dead inside the bedroom of her mother's apartment on Northfield Road. Concerned relatives had reportedly called police to perform a welfare check of the girl before the discovery.

Detective Ericka Payne told WJW that Nealy used a kitchen knife to fatally stab her daughter multiple times.

According to WJW, investigators say Nealy had talked to her daughter's father on the phone and admitted to stabbing the child. The father had been concerned about his daughter and was reportedly trying to gain custody.

According to WOIO-TV, Nealy was in the apartment when authorities arrived. She was reportedly arrested on aggravated murder charges and remains held in Cuyahoga County Jail.

Comments / 10

Yvonne Harvey
20h ago

These people have lost it, I swear COVID-19 or the pandemic has really affected a lot of people's minds🤦‍♀️ not to mention the self medication and lack of mental help. All we can do is pray for them and better days. Every day it gets worse and worse 😭 PLEASE LET IT END 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Reply(4)
9
Related
truecrimedaily

N.Y. girl missing since 2019 found alive living under a staircase

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (TCD) -- A girl who reportedly went missing in 2019 when she was 4 years old was found alive this week living under a staircase in her grandfather’s house. Paislee Joann Shultis was reported missing to Saugerties Police in June 2020, though she had not been seen since July 13, 2019. Saugerties Police said in their missing child announcement that Paislee was last seen with her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis.
SAUGERTIES, NY
truecrimedaily

Washington mom, 2 sons arrested in connection with her missing husband’s death

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A mother and two of her children were arrested in Arizona two months after her husband’s body was found buried on their property. According to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 27, 2021, 55-year-old Brenda Rasmussen reported her husband Jerry Rasmussen missing. Brenda reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office that Jerry, 65, left the home "several weeks prior and had not been heard from." She said they had been arguing and "had been known to leave and be gone for extended periods in the past."
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Bedford Heights, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

New Hampshire children found surrounded by uncapped needles; man arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly discovered him in a room with two children surrounded by dozens of uncapped needles. According to a press release from the Manchester Police Department, on Thursday, Feb. 10, officers responded to 141 West St. at around 5:10 a.m. to a report of a child requiring medical treatment. Police say no one answered the door, but the child could be heard from outside. The door was reportedly breached by police, and once inside, police say a man, Raymond Punturieri of Manchester, was sitting on a bed with two young children.
MANCHESTER, NH
truecrimedaily

Ohio mother, boyfriend charged in connection with 18-month-old girl’s death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 34-year-old mother and her 42-year-old boyfriend were charged in connection with the death of an 18-month-old girl. According to WSAZ-TV, Caitlin Hinton’s 18-month-old child was brought to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland and transferred to University of Kentucky Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries in July 2021. The child had reportedly been abused to the point of not breathing. WSAZ reports that the child suffered abusive head trauma, and an investigation was launched.
OHIO STATE
truecrimedaily

Homeless man allegedly followed New York woman home and fatally stabbed her

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 35-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed to death by a homeless man who followed her into her Chinatown apartment on Sunday, Feb. 13. According to WNBC-TV, early in the morning, Christina Yuna Lee was arriving home from a Saturday night out and was dropped off at her apartment on the 100 block of Chrystie Street. Assamad Nash allegedly followed her as she walked up six flights of stairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Knife#Tcd#Wjw Tv#E Nijah Noell#Woio Tv
truecrimedaily

Dallas police officer indicted for alleged pyramid scheme involving a 'blessing circle'

DALLAS (TCD) -- A police officer was indicted by a grand jury in connection with an alleged pyramid scheme. According to KDFW-TV, Reginald Jones was initially arrested in October and stands accused of operating what he called a "blessing circle." WFAA-TV reports that Jones requested participants to pay $100, $500 or $1,400 via CashApp. Jones allegedly asked the participants to recruit at least two other participants into the blessing circle, and they would make money.
DALLAS, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas man still on the run accused of killing his missing girlfriend

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- Authorities are searching for a 35-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend last month. According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 25, Camerina Perez and her boyfriend, Luis Montes, were reported missing by their families after they were last seen together on Jan. 24. Montes had reportedly made threatening statements about Perez in the past, and according to the Sheriff’s Office, family members were afraid she could be in danger.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw in Arizona worth $25k

TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man stands accused of stealing and trying to sell a fossilized dinosaur claw worth $25,000. According to KOLD-TV, on Jan. 30, Christopher Thomas allegedly stole the claw from a gem show vendor at 655 N. Freeway in Tucson. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Thomas reportedly tried to sell the claw to another vendor at 1333 N. Oracle Road. KOLD reports that the second vendor suspected that the fossilized artifact had been stolen and alerted the first vendor.
TUCSON, AZ
truecrimedaily

Virginia father arrested after 3-year-old son fatally drowns

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A father was indicted this week in connection with the drowning death of his 3-year-old son in September 2021. According to a press release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 16, 2021 at approximately 1:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fleetwood Farm Road to a report of a drowning. At the scene, deputies reportedly learned that while under the care of his father, a 3-year-old juvenile had drowned in an above-ground pool in the backyard of the home.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Arizona man arrested for allegedly killing Special Olympics team member

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was taken into custody last week on suspicion of fatally shooting a Special Olympics team member. On Feb. 6, Scottsdale Police said the department was investigating a shooting death near 7900 E. Camelback Road after 911 calls came in at approximately 1:10 a.m. A witness reportedly told police they were driving on E. Camelback Road and "saw an individual laying on the side of the road." The victim, identified as 59-year-old Scott Harkness, was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man allegedly found beheading and dismembering girlfriend

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after police allegedly found him beheading and dismembering his girlfriend’s body. According to WPVI-TV, the Clifton Heights Police Department responded to Willow Apartments on the 400 block of Springfield Avenue early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 11. At the scene, officers reportedly knocked on the door without a response and went to the back of the residence, where they witnessed Nicholas Scurria dismembering his girlfriend's body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, WPVI says.
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
truecrimedaily

Memphis mom convicted of stabbing 4 of her young kids sentenced to life in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman who fatally stabbed four of her five children in 2016 will spend the rest of her life in prison. In a Feb. 8. statement, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Shanynthia Gardner was sentenced to life in prison. Gardner was convicted in December during a bench trial, which means no jury was present. According to the District Attorney’s Office statement, Judge James Lammey Jr. determined Gardner "could appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions when she stabbed to death four of her children whose ages ranged from four years to five months."
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after body found wrapped in blanket and bound with rope

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 56-year-old man was charged with murder this week after police found a shooting victim wrapped in bedding in the man’s home. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers began investigating a shooting that reportedly took place Feb. 8 on the 900 block of West Graham Drive. A caller reportedly contacted 911 at approximately 1:15 a.m., though they "could only provide vague information and refused to identify themselves" or anyone else who might have been present at the time of the shooting. Bloomington Police officers reportedly "attempted to make contact at several residences" on that street but "were unable to locate anything suspicious."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
truecrimedaily

Florida bus driver allegedly drove drunk with 40 students on board

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old bus driver was arrested this week for allegedly driving while under the influence with students on board. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, a co-worker of Mark McNeil’s could smell alcohol on him and reported it to supervisors. McNeil reportedly went on with his workday and drove off in a bus not assigned to him.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy