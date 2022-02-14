Ohio mother allegedly stabbed 5-year-old daughter to death with kitchen knife

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother allegedly stabbed her 5-year-old daughter to death on Saturday, Feb. 12.

According to WJW-TV, Menokka Karr Nealy's daughter, later identified as E'nijah Noell, was found dead inside the bedroom of her mother's apartment on Northfield Road. Concerned relatives had reportedly called police to perform a welfare check of the girl before the discovery.

Detective Ericka Payne told WJW that Nealy used a kitchen knife to fatally stab her daughter multiple times.

According to WJW, investigators say Nealy had talked to her daughter's father on the phone and admitted to stabbing the child. The father had been concerned about his daughter and was reportedly trying to gain custody.

According to WOIO-TV, Nealy was in the apartment when authorities arrived. She was reportedly arrested on aggravated murder charges and remains held in Cuyahoga County Jail.