CAPTCHA means "Completely Automated Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart" There are various types, such as text-based or image-based questions or even quick puzzles. The idea is to ask something a machine cannot answer correctly to ensure it's a human being trying to submit a form and not a spam robot. The success rate is not 100%, but it's pretty high (\~80% on average), including ReCAPTCHA. The rise of Machine Learning and computer vision, it's relatively easy for spammers to successfully pass such tests.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO