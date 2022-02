R&B songstress Amber Mark opens her introspective debut album Three Dimensions Deep with a transformative pep talk, trading in self-doubt for clear-minded manifestation. Right out of the gate, her delivery on “One” is ambitious in its plan to encapsulate a mountain of anxious ideas into an opening verse: internal and external pressures, bad weather, uncertainty about the future. But over the course of the song, Mark finds ease in letting go – not of her goals and dreams, which still push her forward, but of the expectation that there’s a ticking time clock following her every move and judging whether she’s getting there fast enough. “What you seek, you will find when you look inside / All these things on your mind, just gon’ waste your time,” a presiding voice reminds her. Mark responds aptly, with newfound conviction: “One thing I promise, I’ll make you happy / Don’t forget that I will never give up / And I don’t know if I’ll ever succeed / I just want you proud of me up above.” – LP.

