Data suggest PCPs ‘play critical role in ensuring vaccine acceptance’

By Janel Miller
healio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounties in the United States with the highest number of primary care physicians also had the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, a cross-sectional study showed. “Survey data suggest that a substantial portion of the unvaccinated population would be willing to get vaccinated if they had greater access to accurate information and receive...

www.healio.com

Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
CNET

Do we need a fourth COVID vaccine shot? Who is eligible for a second booster now?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that your COVID-19 vaccination status isn't "up to date" unless you've been boosted -- meaning you've received three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines or two shots of Johnson & Johnson. As some people receive second booster shots, will that "up to date" status soon mean a fourth shot?
contagionlive.com

Young Men at Increased Risk of Myocarditis After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

Experiencing myocarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is rare, but more likely among persons under 24 years and male. This article was originally published on HCPLive. Risk of myocarditis following vaccination with either available messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for COVID-19 is significantly low, but altogether higher than expected in persons aged 24 years and younger, according to a new national study.
Psychiatric Times

Vaccine Mandate Exemptions for Anxiety: Ethical and Practical Considerations

Does anxiety justify an exemption from vaccine mandates among health care workers?. Many US health care institutions have established mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies to protect employees, patients, and the community, as well as to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s anticipated emergency temporary standard requiring health care providers with 100 or more employees to ensure that staff are vaccinated.1 In response, some health care workers are submitting vaccine exemption requests for religious, medical, and mental health reasons, and organizations are challenged with determining the validity of these requests with little precedent to inform current policy. The purpose of this article is to discuss how behavioral health (BH) experts in one organization conceptualized anxiety-related medical exemption requests for the COVID-19 vaccine, in an effort to inform others confronted with similar circumstances.
healio.com

‘Listen before you talk’: CDC’s Walensky addresses vaccine hesitancy

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walenksy, MD, MPH, had some advice for combating vaccine hesitancy in the United States. “People always ask me, ‘How do you convince somebody to get vaccinated?’ And the truth is, I think you listen before you talk,” Walensky said Sunday during the opening session of the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections.
scitechdaily.com

Minorities More Hesitant To Receive a COVID-19 Vaccine Compared to Whites

Study finds racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccine uptake. Racial and ethnic minorities were more hesitant or unwilling to receive a COVID-19 vaccine compared to whites. But inequitable distribution of the vaccine in the U.S. also contributed to lower levels of vaccine uptake by minorities. People from racial and...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Fourth COVID-19 vaccine prevents severe illness. Do we need it?

Long-awaited data is in: A fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine reduces the risk of getting severely ill. But triple-vaccinated people already are so well protected from hospitalization that a fourth dose offers relatively little real-world benefit, experts say. The second booster drops the risk from exceedingly small to …...
healio.com

Research suggests early, repeat COVID vaccination for those on infliximab, tofacitinib

Immunogenicity of the COVID-19 vaccine varied in patients with inflammatory bowel disease based on immunosuppressive drug therapy, according to research published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “The efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients treated with immunosuppressive therapies remains uncertain. ... Although immunosuppressive therapy is the cornerstone of IBD management,...
healio.com

Monoclonal antibody, antiviral therapies struggle to keep pace with COVID-19 variants

As the COVID-19 pandemic has moved from beta to delta to omicron, often with remarkable speed and unpredictable epidemiology, the efficacy of therapeutic approaches has risen and fallen accordingly. Various antivirals and monoclonal antibodies have emerged, been effective, and then, ultimately, lost potency as the next variant began circulating. Meanwhile,...
healio.com

Q&A: Will Congress act to extend, expand telehealth coverage beyond COVID-19?

With the onset of COVID-19, health care providers implemented telemedicine to safely expand care to patients and comply with public health guidelines. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently acted in the best interests of patients and health care providers by covering telehealth services through 2023. But what will happen to telehealth coverage after 2023?
Rogersville Review

UT Extension Playing Critical Role in COVID-19 Vaccine Education in Rural Tennessee

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and the Center’s Deputy Director for Science have expressed gratitude to the nation’s Cooperative Extension System, including University of Tennessee Extension, for addressing vaccine hesitancy by educating and raising awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in rural America.
Citrus County Chronicle

Why the non-vaccinated get criticized

C.R. Barbour asked an excellent question. In his letter of Jan. 19, Barbour asked if someone could tell him why “unvaccinated people are being ridiculed, threatened and persecuted”?. Barbour, people are frustrated with the seemingly forever pandemic. Our frustrations grow when our scientists, people who have studied viruses...
healio.com

Universal screening detects more HCV-positive cases in pregnancy

Universal screening for hepatitis C virus detected more infections in pregnant people, as well as transmission to infants, according to a presenter at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections. ACOG recently joined the CDC in its recommendation that all U.S. adults should be screened for HCV, including pregnant women....
healio.com

Speaker: Cardio-oncology patients report satisfaction with telehealth amid pandemic

Researchers reported high patient satisfaction with cardio-oncology telehealth consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a presentation during the American College of Cardiology’s Advancing the Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patient virtual course, reasons for cardio-oncology telehealth visit satisfaction included reduced wait times, avoidance of SARS-CoV-2 infection and perception of reliability for treatment intensification.
healio.com

Among youngest kids, hospitalization rates five times higher during omicron vs. delta

COVID-19 hospitalization rates among children aged 0 to 4 years in the U.S. were around five times higher during the peak of the omicron wave compared with the peak of the delta wave, researchers reported in MMWR. The researchers assessed data from the CDC’s COVID-NET surveillance network on laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated...
The Guardian

Hamsters can transmit Covid to humans, data suggests

Pet hamsters can transmit Covid to humans and are the likely source of a recent outbreak of the Delta variant in Hong Kong, data suggests. The research confirms fears that a pet shop was the source of a recent Covid outbreak in the city, which has seen at least 50 people infected and led to the culling of more than 2,200 hamsters.
