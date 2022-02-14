New Macs Are Just Around the Corner (But Which Ones?) | Apple Spring Event

New Pixel 6 bug crashes Google Photos after using Magic Eraser. The official news today begin with Google and the Pixel 6 Series for both good and bad reasons. Starting with the good news, Google recently reported their Q4 revenue and the numbers are actually looking good. Alphabet reported 75.32 Billion in revenue which is a 32% jump over the previous year, and the Pixels actually hit a new record despite them having some production issues. The exact numbers weren't shared but I think it's the first time we've heard something positive about Pixel sales. And hey, the new price tags probably have something to do.. Moving on to the negative news, the Pixel 6 recently got a new update which means it comes with new bugs. The latest one crashes Google Photos whenever you use the Magic Eraser feature which was one of the key features advertised with this phone. Multiple people on Reddit and Twitter have shown how the app crashes whenever they try to use it, while others have started to look for workarounds. Google is reportedly aware of the situation already but, it'll take at least a few days until we get a fix so if you really need your photos app.. I'd avoid using Magic Eraser for the time being, even if it's cool.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO