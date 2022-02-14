ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New Macs Are Just Around the Corner (But Which Ones?) | Apple Spring Event

By Jesse Hollington
idropnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now it’s a given that Apple will be holding a major product event in the next few weeks — likely as soon as March 8 — and now it looks like it may have a few more surprises for us. For the past few weeks,...

www.idropnews.com

Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
imore.com

New iPhone and iPad models show up in India

Unreleased iPhone and iPad models have been imported into India. The models point to a new iPhone SE, iPad, and iPad Air. Apple is expected to host an event to announce the new devices in March or April. A new iPhone and iPad models have shown up in India. As...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Intel says it had half the number of bugs in its CPUs as AMD last year

What just happened? Intel’s public offensive against AMD has grown more intense recently. The latest diss from team blue is found in a report that states its CPUs faced 16 reported vulnerabilities last year while almost double that amount (31) were found in AMD’s processors. Intel did lead the way in GPU vulnerabilities, but it’s placing the blame for that stat on its rival.
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

New High-End Mac Mini Rumored to Launch at Spring Apple Event

Apple is planning to launch a new, high-end Mac mini at an event in the spring, according to recent reports. The release date rumor comes by cross-referencing recent reports from display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, both of whom often provide accurate insights into Apple's plans. In December 2021, Young said that a new iMac Pro model with a mini-LED display was going to launch in the spring, and Bloomberg's ‌Mark Gurman‌ also floated the possibility of this machine being announced at a spring event, likely in March or April.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

New Apple Mac Mini expected to launch in April

We have been hearing rumors of a high-end Apple Mac Mini for some time, now it would appear that the device could launch in April. Apple is expected to hold a press event in April to launch the new iPhone SE 3, possibly some new iPad and also a new Mac.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

What the iPhone SE 3 (2022) Could Look Like Ahead of its Reveal at Apple’s Spring Event

Apple’s spring event should be taking place some time in late March or early April, and one of the most anticipated products is the third-generation iPhone SE. Some of the rumored features include a 4.7-inch OLED panel, A15 Bionic chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and possibly a 2,000mAh battery, which would be good for all-day use. As for the camera, it may retain the 12MP sensor with updated functions like Deep Fusion, Smart HDR as well as various Photographic Styles. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Mac Pro rumors: The new Apple M1 desktop remains a big mystery

We're expecting an Apple M1-powered version of the Mac Pro in the not-too-distant future. But the new desktop computer-workstation hybrid is in many ways still a mystery to us: There hasn't been much buzz yet surrounding the M1 Mac Pro's release date, specs or upgrades. Even as the rumor mill...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Apple's DRY Spring Event? OnePlus 10 Ultra Design LEAKED & more! (video)

New Pixel 6 bug crashes Google Photos after using Magic Eraser. The official news today begin with Google and the Pixel 6 Series for both good and bad reasons. Starting with the good news, Google recently reported their Q4 revenue and the numbers are actually looking good. Alphabet reported 75.32 Billion in revenue which is a 32% jump over the previous year, and the Pixels actually hit a new record despite them having some production issues. The exact numbers weren't shared but I think it's the first time we've heard something positive about Pixel sales. And hey, the new price tags probably have something to do.. Moving on to the negative news, the Pixel 6 recently got a new update which means it comes with new bugs. The latest one crashes Google Photos whenever you use the Magic Eraser feature which was one of the key features advertised with this phone. Multiple people on Reddit and Twitter have shown how the app crashes whenever they try to use it, while others have started to look for workarounds. Google is reportedly aware of the situation already but, it'll take at least a few days until we get a fix so if you really need your photos app.. I'd avoid using Magic Eraser for the time being, even if it's cool.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Apple could launch 4 new M2-powered Macs later this year

Along with a report surrounding a new iPhone SE/iPad Air and a fast-approaching March 8th hardware event, Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman is back at it again with a rumour surrounding Apple’s future Mac plans. Gurman says that along with one new Mac launching this spring — likely an...
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Apple patches new zero-day exploited to hack iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple has released security updates to fix a new zero-day vulnerability exploited in the wild by attackers to hack iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The zero-day patched today is tracked as CVE-2022-22620 [1, 2] and is a WebKit Use After Free issue that could lead to OS crashes and code execution on compromised devices.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

Apple's Spring Event May Be Just a Month Away. Here's What to Know

Apple traditionally has at least one big hardware event in the spring — and, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this year's upcoming event is set to take place on Tuesday, March 8th — in other words, just a month away. At past spring hardware events, Apple has announced...
TECHNOLOGY

