Protesters at the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada remained Saturday despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.It was not immediately clear when or if law enforcement officers would be sent in to remove the demonstrators, who are protesting against Canada's COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. There is also outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau About 20 protesters milled about outside early Saturday, while others remained in their pickup trucks and...

PROTESTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO