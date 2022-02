"We all genuinely enjoy what we do and love helping people build their future memories." — John Hawkins. Hawkins-Welwood Homes, one of the oldest luxury homebuilders in the DFW area, has been serving homeowners for over 60 years. Today the award-winning custom homebuilder continues to develop timeless architecture that creates lasting value for its clients. Last year, Hawkins-Welwood Homes began construction on its newest 29-acre development, the Metairie, which has 56 stunning homes designed with bold finishings, exquisite details and the latest smart technology in mind. The Metairie now has over half of its properties sold. Hawkins-Welwood Homes loves making its homes as special and unique as their homeowners.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO