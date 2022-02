As California is preparing for its indoor mask mandate to expire this week, school settings will still require them, at least for the next few weeks. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a virtual press conference Monday that California will reassess its masking guidance for K-12 public schools on Feb. 28. Changes will not come down to a single indicator, he said, but a composite look at COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.

