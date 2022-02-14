ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. moves embassy in Ukraine as Russia threatens to invade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany's chancellor visited Kiev Monday ahead of a meeting with Vladimir Putin as Russia hinted...

video.indianapublicmedia.org

Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
Vladimir Putin
Nick Schifrin
US News and World Report

U.S. and NATO Say Russia Is Building up Troops Near Ukraine, Not Withdrawing

MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) -The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine on Wednesday despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling back, questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis. In Ukraine, where people raised flags and played the national anthem to...
Ukraine
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
Reuters

Biden, Scholz highlight NATO reinforcements if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed...
Germany
Russia
MSNBC

Former officials analyze U.S. options if Russia invades Ukraine in tabletop exercise

Andrea Mitchell facilitates a tabletop Situation Room exercise to illustrate the options the U.S. has it its disposal to deter and retaliate against a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Participating in the simulation - developed by Russia expert Dmitri Alperovitch of the Silverado Policy Accelerator – are retired General David Petraeus, retired Admiral Mike Mullen, former Undersecretary of Defense Michele Flournoy, and former National Security Adviser Tom Donilon. They explore economic sanctions, cyber defenses, and lending U.S. support to an anti-Russian insurgency in Ukraine should Putin seek to topple the government.Feb. 16, 2022.
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department says Russia has increased troop presence on Ukraine border

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had seen “more Russian forces, not fewer” along the Ukraine border. Watch Prices’ remarks in the player above. Asked why Russians would claim to be withdrawing when government intelligence, commercial satellite photos and social media videos showed no evidence of that, Price said: “This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly … while they do the opposite.”
New York Post

Russia says it pulls some troops back from Ukraine border; Kiev, NATO not convinced

Russia said Tuesday it is moving some of its forces away from Ukraine’s border and slammed reports of an imminent invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” — but the West reacted skeptically to the announcement, questioning the Kremlin’s credibility and pointing to the presence of a massive military force still arrayed near the former Soviet state.
