(St. Paul, MN) -- It will be easier for front-line workers who get COVID to claim work-comp benefits, under a bill the Minnesota Senate unanimously passed Thursday morning. The measure extends through January 31st, 2023 the legal presumption that those front-line workers who contract COVID have an "occupational disease" covered by workers' comp law. However, the original law expired at the end of December, so there would be a little over a month when any front-line workers who get COVID could have a harder time qualifying for work comp. Duluth Senator Jennifer McEwen says the legislature should make it retroactive. The Minnesota House is expected to pass the bill this afternoon.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO