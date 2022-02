An Ohio Senator says he would rather pass an appropriations bill than another temporary measure to keep the government from shutting down. Senator Rob Portman says Congress cannot continue to kick the can down the road when it comes to the budget. Last week, the U.S. House passed another bill to extend funding to March 11th and avoid another government which could happen at midnight on February 18th. This will be the third temporary spending bill to advert a shutdown since the fiscal year started on October 1st. Portman says the sooner that an appropriations bill is passed for the rest of this fiscal year, the sooner departments like the military can go ahead with new projects.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO