NFL

NFL-Rams Super Bowl parade set in ‘City of Champions’

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Rams will celebrate their thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVI with a parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a city that has had its pro basketball and baseball teams also win championships in recent years. The Rams, who returned to LA six years...

The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
Yardbarker

LeBron James suggests Super Bowl parade for Rams, Lakers and Dodgers

LeBron James wants to turn the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl parade into one enormous party celebrating two years' worth of champions. James suggested on Twitter Monday that the Rams hold a joint parade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Lakers and Dodgers both won championships in 2020, but were never honored with parades due to the pandemic.
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
Mile High Report

Von Miller sets Super Bowl career sack record

Us Denver Broncos fans don’t have much rooting interest in Super Bowl LVI, but there is Von Miller. Playoff Von in 2015 was the best player on the field on one of the best defenses in NFL history. Today, he added to his Super Bowl MVP performance by sacking Joe Burrow a couple of times and tying Charles Haley for the all-time record for more career sacks in a Super Bowl.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
CBS Sports

2022 Super Bowl weather: Bracing for the hottest Super Bowl in history of the NFL; why SoFi Stadium has no AC

We are just hours away from Super Bowl LVI, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the game of the year come Sunday. While this Super Bowl is historic for different reasons such as it being the first Super Bowl in NFL history that does not feature any of the top three seeds in either conference, it could break a record that has stood for more than four decades as the hottest Super Bowl ever played.
Larry Brown Sports

Two Rams players earned massive bonuses during Super Bowl run

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to celebrate their big win in Super Bowl LVI, but two of their players had a lot more riding on the game than their teammates. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth earned huge incentive bonuses during the Rams’ postseason run. Each player on the team got $300,000 in bonus money when all was said and done, but Beckham and Whitworth made much more. Beckham took home an extra $3 million and Whitworth made $1.5 million.
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
