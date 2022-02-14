ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Need Last Minute Valentine’s Dinner Reservations in Charlotte?

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eObqZ_0eER3rKJ00

Source: Morsa Images / Getty


Okay, so maybe you didn’t know you would have a valentine until the last minute. That’s okay! There’s still time to book a dinner reservation at a restaurant in the Charlotte area. Make a decision quickly! These reservations won’t be available long.

Restaurants with Available Feb. 14 Reservations

  • La Belle Helene
  • Zinicola
  • Bulla Gastrobar – Charlotte
  • Church and Union – Charlotte
  • Firebirds
    • No longer accepting reservations, but will have first-come, first-serve bar seats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy