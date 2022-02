E-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly boosted the max base pay for its corporate workers from its previous max of $160,000 to $350,000. According to CNBC, Amazon stated that the competitive labor market is one of several factors behind the decision to boost the maximum base salary for its corporate workers. The company shared in an internal memo to employees that it will now cap base pay for all white-collar workers at $350,000. The base pay is only a portion of the employees’ total compensation. The media outlet notes that the $350,000 figure does not include restricted stock units. As well as other cash, including sign-on bonuses.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO