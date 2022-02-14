ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scouts Donate 1,000 Cases Of Cookies On Valentine’s Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts delivered nearly 250,000 cookies to people who may not be able to spend this Valentine’s Day with their loved ones.

They handed about 1,000 cases to workers at Fenway Health, the Boston Teacher’s Union, Christopher’s Haven, and Mass. General’s Proton Radiation Center.

All of the cookies were donated.

