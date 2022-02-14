ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

I-Team’s Call For Action Helps Man Get Refund For $600 Hair Styling Tool After Shipping Issue

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
 21 hours ago

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s called the Airwrap, a high-end hair styling tool made by Dyson.

“I guess it’s very popular now and my wife indicated that she liked them,” explained Bill Brown of Weymouth.

Retailing at more than $600, the hair dryers are pricey, but Bill though it was a perfect Christmas gift for his wife. He ordered one through Ulta Beauty using Paypal.

“They sent me a confirmation that the order had shipped. It was $637.49,” Bill said reading from his emailed receipt.

When UPS delivered the box, Bill knew right away that something was wrong. The side of the box was pushed in, the top looked like it had been opened and taped back together. When he opened the box, he found a large hard cover book. “Back to basics, something to do with gardening,” he said holding up the book. “I said wow, someone stole the hairdryer and threw a book in there!”

He immediately notified UPS, Paypal and Ulta Beauty. Bill spent two months sending documentation to all three. “All of whom keep passing the buck around. No one can decide who’s going to take the hit on this,” he said.

Frustrated that he couldn’t get any of the companies to help him, his wife told him to call the I-Team’s Call for Action. “I usually watch four and I said, ‘I’ll give it a try.’ The next thing I know, I got a response from you,” he said.

We reached out to Ulta Beauty and within hours a spokesperson responded:

“After connecting with our Guest Services team, I can confirm Ulta Beauty has processed a full refund for the guest. This followed internal reviews and the timing took longer than we had hoped given some extenuating circumstances. That said, we hope he is satisfied with the outcome and returns to Ulta Beauty for all of his beauty needs!”

Bill said, “I couldn’t believe three hours later you got these people to say, ‘OK, give him his money back.’”

Bill told us Ulta also offered him a $50 gift certificate. He hasn’t decided if he’s going to go ahead and buy the hairdryer again.

CBS Boston

Supply Chain Issues Could Impact Last Minute Valentine’s Day Orders

BOSTON (CBS) – Florist Angel Diaz is in the midst of a rush and it’s a good feeling to have business booming around Valentine’s Day. “You have to have the skills of planning ahead of time,” said Diaz. Because for florists this Valentine’s Day has come with its challenges including supply chain issues and price. Diaz had to lock in his flower orders and the price three or four months ago and if he runs out, he’ll do his best, but custom orders would be even more expensive. “For example if I run out of roses right now...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

