At the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks did precisely what they needed to do by acquiring a center. It was evident that if the reigning champions wanted to return to the NBA Finals, they’d have to find out who is going to play the center position while Brook Lopez is out. The Bucks have stated that Lopez will return at some point in the future, and while there is no precise timetable as to when he will return, it is assumed that he will return before the playoffs.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO