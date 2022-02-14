ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What lies beneath: Roots as drivers of South African landscape pattern

Science Daily
 2 days ago

We typically think of plants strutting their best stuff aboveground: showy flowers, fragrant blossoms, and unique shapes abound. But their development belowground is equally magical. "For the last 400 million years, since plants colonized land, roots have been the true engine of terrestrial nutrient cycling," marvels SFI Omidyar Fellow...

www.sciencedaily.com

