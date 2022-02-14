ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pfizer Halts Younger Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Production

WHNT-TV
 22 hours ago

While vaccines have been available to most Americans for over a year, one group remains uncovered - children under the age of...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Flower Costs Impacted By Inflation

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops. Alabama Civil Rights Leaders Respond to HBCU Bomb …. North Alabama Home Builder Sells for Undisclosed …. City Recognized for Small Business Aid Efforts. Gas Prices Rising. Downtown Rescue Mission in Need of Donations. Florence Recognized...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

3 doses of Pfizer–BioNTech COVID vaccine better than 2

A Kaiser Permanente study published Feb. 14, 2022, in The Lancet Regional Health-Americas found that one month after a third dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine conferred higher effectiveness against infection and hospitalization than two doses of the vaccine after one month. "When we looked at the effectiveness of the two...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Home Builder#Inflation#Americans#Sheriff S Office#Hbcu Bomb
wnky.com

Health News – FDA pushes vaccine timeline for young kids

A major development in the effort to protect the youngest Americans from COVID-19: the FDA announced that a meeting to discuss vaccines for children six months through four years has been postponed. Today’s Health News explains why, and where this decision leaves parents.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Vaccines
US News and World Report

Novavax Applies for COVID-19 Vaccine Approval in Switzerland

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc has submitted an application to Switzerland's drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Monday. The submission is based on data from two key clinical trials in the United States and Mexico as well as in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NIH Director's Blog

The case against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in pediatric solid organ transplantation

Background: The American Society of Transplantation in conjunction with the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation released a joint statement on August 13, 2021 in which they strongly recommend that solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients and their eligible household members and close contacts be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 with an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Some SOT programs have gone further and will refuse to list or transplant candidates unless the candidate and their household are vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
KEYT

When can younger children be vaccinated against Covid-19? ‘Not yet’

The timeline for when children younger than 5 in the United States might start receiving Covid-19 vaccinations has just been pushed back. The US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it had postponed a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which was intended to review data on Pfizer and BioNTech’s request to authorize a two-dose series of their child-sized vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old.
KIDS
TheDailyBeast

Pfizer Hits the Brakes on FDA Approval for COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5

Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they postponed their FDA application for a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 4 and under, saying they wanted to see more data for a three-dose regimen because they believe “it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group.” “The trial in children 6 months through 4 years of age is ongoing and data on the first two ... doses in this age group are being shared with the FDA on an ongoing basis,” they said in a statement, according to Axios. The companies’ decision led the FDA to postpone its Feb. 15 advisory panel meeting as it awaits the new data, which is expected to arrive in April. Pfizer initially submitted its request to approve the child vaccine earlier this month, though questions arose about the two-dose regime’s effectiveness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktbb.com

FDA postpones review of Pfizer data on vaccine for kids under 5

(WASHINGTON) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday postponed its review of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5. “We realized now, in data that came in very rapidly because of the large number of cases of Omicron, that at this time, it makes sense for us to wait until we have the data from the evaluation of a third dose before taking action,” Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief, told reporters.
HEALTH
WRAL News

Covid-19 vaccine authorization for younger children delayed as FDA postpones meeting

CNN — Parents will have to keep waiting to find out when their youngest children can get a Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech filed a request with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first week of February for an emergency use authorization of their vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee scheduled a meeting for February 15 to go over data from trials of the vaccines in young children and make a recommendation on their use.
KIDS
MarketWatch

Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate had a 80% efficacy rate in teens

Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX, +1.19% gained 2.5% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the company said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine had an 80% efficacy rate in teens. The results stem from a Phase 3 clinical trial that occurred when delta was the most dominant strain of the virus. The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the company's request to authorize its protein-based vaccine in adults; the shots have already been authorized in the U.K. and in Europe. The vaccine candidate is a well-established type of vaccine that is also used for hepatitis B shots and pneumococcal polysaccharide shots, according to GAVI. Novavax said it plans to begin submitting regulatory filings for authorization of its shot in teens between the ages of 12 and 17 years old in the first quarter. Novavax's stock has tumbled 70.5% over the past year, while the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy