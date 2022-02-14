Otter Tail: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) _ Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported profit of $51.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.23.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $333.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176.8 million, or $4.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

Otter Tail expects full-year earnings to be $3.78 to $4.08 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTTR