Desert-Friendly Landscapes

 2 days ago
Discover common misconceptions associated with desert gardening and the fundamentals for watering, fertilizing, and pruning. Kirti Mathura, garden author, has over 17 years of experience working at the Desert Botanical Garden and is currently the Program Coordinator for Smartscape at the University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension.

This class is sponsored by the city of Glendale Water Services Department. In order to attend, you must register for this event and include an email address, so that you can obtain the Zoom login information. We have limited participant capacity via Zoom. Please cancel your registration if you are no longer able to attend to allow others the opportunity to sign up.

Glendale northwest from Downtown Phoenix. According to the 2019 U.S. Census estimates, the population of the city is 252,381.

