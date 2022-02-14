Governor Murphy, Senator Singleton, Senator Vitale, Senator Pou and Assemblyman McKeon Announce Support for Bill Package to Make Prescription Drugs More Affordable
WILLINGBORO – Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Troy Singleton, Senator Vitale, Senator Pou, and Assemblyman John McKeon today announced their support for a legislative package to make prescription drugs more affordable. Together, the four bills will advance prescription drug affordability and price transparency by capping out-of-pocket costs for insulin, asthma inhalers, and...nj.gov
Comments / 0