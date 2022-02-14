ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Murphy, Senator Singleton, Senator Vitale, Senator Pou and Assemblyman McKeon Announce Support for Bill Package to Make Prescription Drugs More Affordable

nj.gov
 2 days ago

WILLINGBORO – Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Troy Singleton, Senator Vitale, Senator Pou, and Assemblyman John McKeon today announced their support for a legislative package to make prescription drugs more affordable. Together, the four bills will advance prescription drug affordability and price transparency by capping out-of-pocket costs for insulin, asthma inhalers, and...

nj.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Nellie Pou
nj.gov

This Week in New Jersey: February 11th, 2022

GOVERNOR MURPHY ANNOUNCES THAT UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MASK MANDATE WILL BE LIFTED EFFECTIVE MARCH 7. Noting the significant decline of statewide COVID-19 metrics, Governor Phil Murphy announced that masks and facial coverings will no longer be mandated for students, staff, or visitors in schools and childcare centers effective March 7, 2022.
TRENTON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Highlights Prescription Drug Affordability Package

Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted a package of bills aimed at addressing the affordability of various prescription drugs at a press conference at the Willingboro Township Senior Citizen Center. “We are putting affordability and price transparency across the entire prescription drug supply chain under the spotlight,” he said. The...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Willingboro#State#Medicaid#Pharmacy Benefit Managers#Pbms#New Jerseyans#Paad
Canyon News

Senator Dahle Announces Bid For California Governor

CALIFORNIA—On Monday, February 9, Republican Senator Brian Dahle announced his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom. The non-partisan primary election is June 7 and the General Election will be held on November 8. Dahle served as on California’s 1st Assembly from 2012-2017 until he joined the legislature. He...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nj.gov

Governor Murphy Announces Appointments to Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women Board of Trustees

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today announced the groundbreaking appointments of Dr. Amesika Nyaku, Tia Ryans, Dr. Johanna Foster, Bonnie Kerness, La’Nae Grant, and Kathleen Witcher to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women Board of Trustees. The Governor also reappointed Dr. Karma Brown Warren. The appointments will act to create a diverse, highly-engaged, and forward-thinking Board of Trustees that is well-equipped to supervise the operations of the state’s only women’s correctional facility.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Republican Senator Brian Dahle Officially Announces Run For Governor

It's official: a Republican is announcing his candidacy in the race for the position of California's Governor, going directly against incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom. State Senator Brian Dahle held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce his candidacy outside of the Redding Civic Auditorium. Dahle represents a rural and conservative part of the state. He is the only Republican that plans to start a campaign to try to defeat Governor Gavin Newsom in the polls later this year. Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer showed his intent to run for governor by filing the paperwork. Faulconer was a prominent candidate in the gubernatorial recall election last September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
nj.gov

ICYMI: Murphy Administration announces $5.9 million in FY 2022 Bikeway grants to fund projects that improve quality of life

TRENTON – The Murphy Administration today announced eleven Bikeway Grants totaling $5.9 million to help advance local Bikeway projects in nine counties. “Investing in bikeways helps promote alternate forms of transportation and reduces our reliance on cars,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Increased biking and walking are tangible steps we can take to achieve our climate change goals, while encouraging residents to live a healthy lifestyle.”
TRAFFIC
abc27.com

Pa. State Senator Mastriano subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

(WHTM/AP) – Pennsylvania State Senator and Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano has been subpoenaed by the January 6 committee over his alleged efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election. In a statement released on Tuesday, the committee alleged Mastriano “was part of a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

Governor Youngkin Statement on Senate Passage of Bill 656

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement after the passage of Senate Bill 656, introduced by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, on a vote of 20-18. The bill requires the Department of Education to develop model policies for school districts to and make available to each school board model policies for ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content.
RICHMOND, VA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Senate passes prescription drug bill

FEB. 10, 2022…..A bill tackling prescription drug costs and access easily cleared the Senate on Thursday, though it now faces an uncertain path as it moves to the House. The bill would require pharmaceutical companies to notify the state before bringing new drugs to market or significantly hiking prices for existing drugs. It would pull drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers into state agencies’ reviews of health costs, cap out-of-pocket insulin spending at $25 a month, and create a trust fund to help cover costs of prescription drugs for certain chronic conditions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney Joins Entire Senate Republican Conference in Fight to Stop Resurrection of Biden-Obama Waters of the United States (WOTUS) ‘Overreach’

Letter to EPA, USACE calls for a halt to rulemaking until Supreme Court decision. February 6, 2022 - WASHINGTON - Last Friday, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) joined his Senate Republican colleagues, led by Senator John Thune (R-SD), in urging the Environmental Protection. Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Manchin urges Democrats to nix Trump tax cuts to cool skyrocketing inflation

Sen. Joe Manchin III urged fellow Democrats on Thursday to come together and gut the Trump-era tax cuts in the wake of bombshell inflation numbers. The West Virginia Democrat told a local radio station in his home state that increasing taxes should be central to the Biden administration’s plan to combat inflation and rein in the deficit. In particular, Mr. Manchin called on Democrats to revise the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republicans under former President Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy