Nicki Minaj has hinted at the possibility of participating in a Verzuz battle, revealing her interest in appearing on the platform during a recent interview. In the clip, which is from an upcoming interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, Minaj suggested the only artists who could give her a run from her money are Drake and Lil Wayne. Yet, despite acknowledging Drizzy and Weezy’s dominance in rap, Minaj admitted there may be a handful of women in the game who could make things competitive if they were to face her. “Drake and Wayne have so many bonafide Hip Hop hits,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO