ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Tops VOD Charts for Second Week

By Tom Brueggemann
IndieWire
IndieWire
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lnvd7_0eEQzW1a00

The legacy of the late Ivan Reitman lives on with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony/$5.99) for which he was the sole producer, repeated at #1 on all VOD charts this week. Its recent reduced price sustained a successful multi-platform run ($200 million theatrical worldwide) for a $75 million production.

The film was directed by his son and reflects a return to box office form for both. Reitman père had more than 20 projects in varying stages of development. “Afterlife” showed he remained vital in comedy, a genre that gets short shrift in theaters today.

VOD charts showed little change this week, including any impact from last Tuesday’s Oscar nominations. “ Dune ” (Warner Bros./$5.99) rose from last week, taking two #2 slots and placing on all three. The only other films among the top contenders to appear are “King Richard” (Warner Bros./$19.99), which is #7 at Vudu, and “Belfast” (Focus/$19.99), #10 at iTunes.

Netflix, which scored the best of any company with 27 total nominations, showed no signs of an Oscar uptick. Neither “The Power of the Dog” nor “Don’t Look Up” returned to the top 10. Apple and Amazon also had top nominees but don’t report immediate traffic.

Nor do HBO Max and Peacock, so we don’t know the performance of Steven Soderbergh’s “Kimi” or Universal’s day-and-date release of “Marry Me,” respectively.

“The House of Gucci” (United Artists/$19.99) had a delayed PVOD release (more than 10 weeks after theaters). It probably hoped to sync with nominations but received only one, for Makeup and Hairstyling. The film remains a decent draw on all three charts, best as #3 at iTunes. “Sing 2” (Universal/$19.99), still #6 in theaters, is the fourth film to make all four charts.

The sole new entry of note is “Redeeming Love” (Universal/$19.99), #8 at Vudu. This continues the studio’s consistent PVOD play for most titles after the third weekend. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (Sony/$5.99) placed twice with its reduced price.

At Netflix, an original comedy sequel popped as #1. “Tall Girl 2,” on the heels of the 2019 original starring Ava Michelle, tops a list that is mostly studio titles, led again by two “Despicable Me” films.

Lone Scherfig’s barely seen “The Kindness of Strangers,” showed up at #5 after a minimal VOD release two years ago. For the streamer’s users, it might as well be a new film.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for February 14. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

2. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

3. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $19.99

4. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

5. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

7. Free Guy (Disney) – $3.99

8. Encanto (Disney) – $5.99

9. Ford v Ferrari (Disney) – $3.99

10. Belfast (Focus) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

2. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

3. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

5. Free Guy (Disney) – $3.99

6. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

7. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $5.99

8. House of Gucci (United Artists) –  $19.99

9. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

10. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers February 7-13.

1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

3. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $19.99

4. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $5.99

5. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $19.99

6. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

8. Redeeming Love (Universal) – $19.99

9. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

10. Encanto (Disney) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, February 14; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Tall Girl 2 (2021 Netflix original)

2. Despicable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

3. The Tinder Swindler (2021 Netflix original documentary)

4. Despicable Me (2010 theatrical release)

5. The Kindness of Strangers (2020 VOD release)

6. The Privilege (2021 Netflix German original)

7. The Hangover (2009 theatrical release)

8. The Other Guys (2010 theatrical release)

9. Warrior (2011 theatrical release)

10. Scooby-Do (2002 theatrical release)

More from IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

The 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date space epic like “Dune” feel less special? Apparently not: the movie scored ten Oscar nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular $165-million...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Steven Soderbergh Says He Demanded to Make Third ‘Magic Mike,’ Still Hopes for Theatrical Release

Dancing on demand? Sounds a little familiar for “Magic Mike.” Director Steven Soderbergh said that the third — and presumably final — “Magic Mike” film was due to his urging. “This third one was being made at my demand,” Soderbergh, who didn’t direct the sequel film “Magic Mike XXL,” told Thrillist. “I was the one that said, ‘I want to do this, and here’s what I want to do.'” Star and co-creator Channing Tatum previously admitted to Variety that he had no interest in reprising his former stripper role, especially after the “Magic Mike Live” show and a four-year acting hiatus. “I didn’t...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Ivan Reitman
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Popculture

Leonardo DiCaprio Thriller Leaves Netflix

One of Leonardo DiCaprio's most acclaimed movies just left the Netflix catalog last week. Shutter Island stopped streaming on Monday, Jan. 31. Fans looking for the classic thriller will need to find it somewhere else. Shutter Island was one of DiCaprio's many collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, and it is...
MOVIES
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in February 2022

Click here to read the full article. Movie lovers are getting a range of new content to stream this month. In February, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing new films across genres like romance, sci-fi, drama and horror. Netflix has perhaps one of the most anticipated projects this month, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which takes place nearly 50 years after the original movie and again centers on serial killer Leatherface as he terrorizes a new group of people in the town of Harlow, Texas.More from WWDPhotos of Janet Jackson's StylePhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Euphoria'...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vod#Ghostbusters#Vudu#Universal#United Artists#Pvod#Makeup And Hairstyling
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
UPI News

Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix's The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 Academy Awards -- including Best Picture -- in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The streaming service's Don't Look Up earned four nods, The Lost Daughter scored three and Tick Tick Boom garnered two. Power director...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
SPY

How to Watch Every Oscar Nominated Movie in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The first round of votes has been tallied, and the nominees for the 2022 Acadamy Awards are officially in. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the 2022 Academy Award nominees on Feb. 8, giving us all a preview of what to expect when the awards go down on March 27. We’re going to break down how you can watch every Oscar-nominated movie of 2022. And in case you haven’t heard, the Academy Awards are back in business. Following last year’s...
MOVIES
Polygon

Nightmare Alley, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and every new movie you can watch from home this week

This weekend Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s highly-anticipated follow-up to his 2017 Academy Award-winning romance The Shape of Water, finally comes to streaming following its theatrical release late last year. In addition to del Toro’s latest, there’s plenty of great new releases to watch on VOD and streaming this weekend like sports biopic King Richard starring Will Smith, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Cry Macho, and more.
NFL
gamerevolution.com

Uncharted Movie Streaming Release Date: HBO Max, Disney Plus. Netflix

Here is everything known right now about the Uncharted movie streaming release date. The cinematic adaptation of Sony’s popular action-adventure series is out on February 18 in the US and countries such as the UK now, but a lot of fans who don’t want to go to a theater want to know when the Uncharted movie is streaming, and where. Will the Uncharted movie be on HBO Max or Disney Plus? How about Netflix or Amazon Prime?
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Kimi’ Review: Zoë Kravitz Is on the Run from Big Tech in Steven Soderbergh’s Fun Paranoid Thriller

A surveillance thriller for an age when everyone knows they’re being spied upon at all times — even, perhaps, by the same device on which they’re watching it — Steven Soderbergh’s “Kimi” is . Her name is Angela Childs, she’s played by a coiled and squirrely Zoë Kravitz (sporting a blue “Amélie”-esque bob), and she hasn’t stepped foot out of her gorgeous Seattle loft since COVID-19 came to town. Nor has she needed to: The modern world was made for shut-ins, and Angela can get almost everything she requires at home, including no-strings-attached sex from the neighbor she watches from her window...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Judd Apatow, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, and More Remember ‘True Legend’ Ivan Reitman

The film community remembered “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman following his death on February 12. The comedy titan passed away at age 75; the Reitman family confirmed to the Associated Press that the director-producer died in his sleep. “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” his children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy