(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Senate is scheduled to vote today (11am floor session start) on spending 2.7 billion dollars to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund -- which has been depleted by the COVID pandemic -- plus pay back the federal government. Backers say if the legislature doesn't step in, businesses will be required to back-fill the unemployment fund by paying higher taxes. House Democrats have signaled they'd approve one billion dollars, if Republicans in return agree to a billion dollars for COVID bonuses for front-line workers -- four times what the legislature approved last summer. G-O-P Senator Eric Pratt responds, no linkage -- replenish the Unemployment Insurance Fund so businesses and their employees aren't hurt:

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO