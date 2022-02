The number of residents of the District declined by an estimated 20,000 residents in 2021, a drop likely caused by the pandemic. But the city’s population may now be on the rebound, according to a report by DC’s Office of Revenue Analysis. Washington’s population saw an increase during late summer and fall 2021, the report concludes, using apartment vacancy data from Delta Associates and address change data from the US Postal Service.

