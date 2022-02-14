ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Sheriff's Officer Who Founded 'Mounted Unit' Killed In Off-Duty Lakewood Crash

By Cecilia Levine
 21 hours ago
An off-duty Ocean County Sheriff's officer who started his agency's mounted unit was killed in a pre-dawn Valentine's Day crash, authorities said.

Brian Stockhoff, 41, was heading south on Shorrock Street when his 2005 Toyota Sienna struck a brick wall outside of the Leisure Village East community at the border of Lakewood and Brick Township around 3:45 a.m., Lakewood Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said.

Stockhoff's vehicle came to a stop near Dumbarton Drive in 2014. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene a short time later.

Stockhoff founded the sheriff's Mounted Unit in 2014 with an American Paint Horse named Sambuca -- also known as “Mounted One."

Sambuca died in 2017 and was replaced later that year by Kianti.

Condolences poured in as word of the tragedy spread. Many recalled Stockhoff's kindness and frequent appearances at events across the Shore.

