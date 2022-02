Good Monday evening, everyone. Our Valentine’s Day came and went with our weather staying dry, sunny and temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 50s. This was a MUCH nicer Valentine’s Day compared to last year where we had snow and downright cold temperatures with a record low of -1 and a high of only 5. Thankfully, that type of cold isn’t on the way. However, we do have a storm system we’re watching closely over the next few days. Fortunately, the weather setup will allow our relatively mild stretch to continue in the short term. Our surface map shows a warm front ready to return from the south. We’re also watching the cold front out to the west as it will come into play later this week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO