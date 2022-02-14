ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Ice cream recalled in 9 states due to possible listeria contamination

By Nexstar Media Wire, Delaney Keppner
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNmJu_0eEQwVg800

NEW YORK ( WWTI ) — Ice cream products that were sold in multiple states have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

More News from WRBL

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration , The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility in question. All affected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121”.

Best food huggers

The affected ice cream was distributed in retail stores in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire. The affected brands that were manufactured at the company include:

  • Batch brand pints, all flavors
  • Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
  • Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs
  • New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
  • Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
  • Art Cream all pint Flavors
  • Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
  • Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
  • Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
  • Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
  • Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported related to affected Royal Ice Cream products. Those who have purchased any of the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. More information can be found on the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Verizon outages reported across Georgia, including Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Thousands of Verizon customers are reporting outage across the state of Georgia. The disruptions in service began Monday afternoon. Smaller outages are being reported in Alabama and Florida. DownDetector is showing outages for Columbus, Macon, Warner Robins, Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, Valdosta, Albany, and Brunswick, with outages beginning sometime after 2:15 p.m. on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Crash sparks 18-wheeler fire along Interstate 85 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn first responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-85 at exit 51. The fire began Monday afternoon, around 1:30. It appears as though the truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle along the northbound lanes. Southwest Fire Department is being dispatched to assist AFD with […]
AUBURN, AL
WKRC

A frozen food is being recalled and it may be in your freezer

UNDATED (WKRC) - Another frozen food item is being recalled from grocery stores. Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach has issued a recall after finding traces of Listeria on its spinach, a bacteria that could be fatal for some people. The spinach is sold in 12-ounce bags and the FDA is urging...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Rhode Island State
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Rat infestation leads to expanded recall – check your pantry for these nuts

A rat infestation forced one company to recall every single product it sells in stores a few days ago. The worry was that the products might have been contaminated with Salmonella. This common bacteria can lead to digestive symptoms that typically pass after a few days for most people. But certain people might experience more severe illnesses, and Salmonella infections can be fatal. Following the Bistak recall, African Foodways Market issued a recall for Tiger Nuts. That’s because the product originated from Bistak Enterprises, which suffered the vermin infestation we told you about recently.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Listeria Monocytogenes#Food Drink#Ct 121#Maple Valley Ice Cream#Giffords Ice
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: This popular ice cream might be contaminated, so don’t eat it

We just saw a public health alert concerning chicken salad that might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in specific categories of people. The routine detection of Listeria in sample testing will trigger such recalls like that. They can lead to alerts or even full-blown recalls if the product is still available for sale in stores. This brings us to The Royal Ice Cream Company recall. It involves different ice cream flavors that might have been contaminated with the same potentially dangerous bacteria.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

A Rat Infestation Just Caused A Massive Food Recall

While a food recall is never good news, readers with a squeamish stomach might be extra grossed out by the reason for the newest massive recall of many Bistak products. According to Food Safety News, Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. have recently launched a major recall as a result of a rat infestation in their facilities. The infestation has raised concerns over potential salmonella contamination of a wide variety of Bistak products, from pantry goods and canned foods to meat and even spices.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Walmart Baking Ingredient Recalled 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

Holiday-themed peppermint baking chips that are only sold at Walmart stores were recalled last week out of an abundance of caution. Lily's Sweets voluntarily recalled over 18,000 cases of its Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips because they contain soy lecithin. Anyone with a soy allergy could have a severe reaction and they should not consume the products.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFDM-TV

3 major recalls on common items that may contain Salmonella, Listeria

UNDATED (WKRC) — Three major recalls have been issued on items with risks ranging from Salmonella to Listeria. HQ Fine Foods has issued a recall on 17 types of sandwiches and burgers due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some of the items included on the recall have "best before" dates running through February 22. The company has also issued recalls on sandwiches and burgers from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast food brands. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted the test that revealed the contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
FingerLakes1.com

RECALL: Multiple grocery store items recalled

Several grocery items have been recalled. The FDA issues about 500 recalls a year. 2022 started off with more than a few food recalls from grocery stores. These are 5 items being recalled right now. Here is everything being recalled right now. Siren Birthday Cake Bites. Siren birthday Cake Bites...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

FDA's Latest Food Recall Might Ruin Your Birthday

Target shoppers who recently bought birthday cake bites to celebrate a milestone might want to double-check the packaging before they eat it. On Thursday, Siren of San Francisco issued a voluntary recall of its Siren Birthday Cake Bites because they may contain cashews and almond butter. However, the packaging did not list these ingredients, which could be dangerous for those with an allergy or sensitivity to cashews or almond butter.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Chicken salad recall issued over dangerous bacteria contamination

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can contaminate all types of foods. Once it shows up in routine testing, products are recalled from stores if the manufacturer still sells them. That’s what would’ve happened with Simply Fresh Market chicken salad because it was found to contain bacteria traces. But the product is no longer available to purchase, so an official recall isn’t needed.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Enoki Mushrooms Are The Latest Food To Be Recalled For Listeria

Listeria monocytogenes seems to be one of the most talked-about bacteria out there these days, and we don't mean that in a good way. Food recalls due to potential listeria contamination have been pouring in. There have been two recalls of Dole lettuce since December of last year. And, sadly, by early February of this year, people were still getting sick from the listeria outbreak. Companies have also had to recall a massive amount of frozen spinach. Smoked fish suffered a similar fate, and just in the past week, Royal Ice Cream recalled multiple flavors over the possibility of – you guessed it – listeria. Unfortunately, the listeria list hasn't run out of items yet.
FOOD SAFETY
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy