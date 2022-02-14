ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Biometric data stored for your protection?

By January Zermeno
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eejK8_0eEQwTug00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law”.

What is biometric data?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oK67M_0eEQwTug00
Andrew Tarantola | 9/10/13 6:01PM

If you have ever signed in to your phone with the face recognition feature or used your thumb print to sign into an account app or if you’ve ever asked Siri to play your favorite song, then you have allowed technology to use biometrics on your behalf. Biometrics measure your physical characteristics to verify your identity. They include things, such as your fingerprints and eyes. They can also use behavioral characteristics, like the unique way you’d complete a security-authentication puzzle. To be useful, biometric data must be unique, permanent and collectible. Once measured, the information is compared and matched in a database.

What types of biometrics are collected?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Exgec_0eEQwTug00
17 NOVEMBER 2020 | RecFaces
  • Face Recognition – Measures the unique patterns of a person’s face by comparing and analyzing facial contours.
  • Iris Recognition – Identifies the unique patterns of a person’s iris, which is the colorful area of the eye surrounding the pupil.
  • Finger Print Scanner – Captures the unique pattern of ridges and valleys on a finger.
  • Voice Recognition – Measures the unique sound waves in your voice as you speak to a device.
  • Hand Geometry – Measures and records the length, thickness, width, and surface area of a person’s hand.
  • Behavior Characteristics – Analyzes the way you interact with a computerized system.

How can you protect yourself from hackers?

Any of your personal data that is collected through various software can be used to hijack your life. While these features make it more convenient for you to get into a various software applications, it is important for you to never become complacent with your security. Keep in mind that laws are still being created to protect you from the misuse of this information. In the mean time, here are a few pointers in protecting your identity:

  • Do not use birthdates or anniversaries as passwords.
  • Update or change your passwords frequently.
  • Do not use the same password for all of your log ins.
  • Make sure the software you are logging into is always updated and the most recent version.
  • Opt out of biometric options if you are not comfortable with the collection or use of them.

What does the future of biometric collection look like?

Some might say the benefits of this technology outweigh the pitfalls. States such as Texas have already created statutes to protect consumers from having their biometrics collected without consent. It is because of these new statutes that (according to the office of the Attorney General of Texas) Meta (formerly Facebook) has been storing millions of biometric identifiers (defined by statute as “a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry”) contained in photos and videos uploaded by friends and family who used the social media app illegally. The news release stated that Facebook exploited the personal information of users and non-users alike to grow its empire and reap historic, windfall profits. The company repeatedly captured biometric identifiers without consent billions of times, in knowing violation of Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtWXd_0eEQwTug00
Harrison Ford in the 1982 film Blade Runner

As the technology of the world advances, it is ultimately up to us to use the technology for the betterment of our society and to understand that with this convenience comes danger. We must advocate for laws that protect us and ensure that we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves. The future reads a lot like Ridley Scott’s, Blade Runner story and biometric collection is steady on its way to make it that way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Paxton announces lawsuit against Facebook for ‘stealing biometric data’ of users

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday morning that he has filed a lawsuit against Facebook alleging the social media giant was stealing “biometric data” of users without their knowledge or consent. Paxton also have KETK an exclusive interview regarding the lawsuit. The Attorney General alleged in a brief press conference and […]
TEXAS STATE
HackerNoon

How to Protect Hackers From Your Privacy

Security is important! For the average human, your daily internet habits might not matter. But for hackers, well, your data is money. Data big or small is valuable. In this blog, I’m going to discuss how we can secure our web accounts, web servers, mobiles, Windows systems & Linux systems. Blog Agenda: Web accounts. Web servers. Windows systems. Linux systems. Key points.
COMPUTERS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
datasciencecentral.com

How to Protect Devices from Backdoor Malware That’s Stealing Your Data

Data theft is harmful to individuals and larger organizations alike. For individuals, it causes major distress and, typically, long-lasting psychological damage. This is especially true if a cybercriminal has used the target’s personal information to demand ransom. Or if they managed to get their credit card information. Even after the virus is no longer on the computer, victims are left wondering if their data is safe.
COMPUTERS
Fox17

Facebook owner Meta accused of storing biometric data without permission

AUSTIN, Tex. — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Facebook owner, Meta. Paxton alleges that Meta illegally collected users’ biometric data, including facial recognition technology, without their consent. The lawsuit goes on to accuse Meta of sending the information to others for profit. According to the suit,...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Facebook over biometric data use

MARSHALL (TEXAS) - Attorney General Paxton has sued Facebook (now known as Meta) for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law. Paxton made the announcement in Marshall on Monday morning. According to the...
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Ridley Scott
Marshall News Messenger

Paxton sues Facebook in Harrison County court over biometric data

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Facebook on Monday in Harrison County’s 71st District Court for allegedly capturing biometric data of users and using it for a commercial purpose without their informed consent. “Facebook has been secretly harvesting Texans’ most personal info — photos and videos...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Axios

Texas AG sues Meta for allegedly exploiting users' biometric data

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued social media giant Meta on Monday for allegedly capturing and using biometric data without properly obtaining informed consent. Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ashley Gold: Similar suits are likely to come from other states as lawmakers grapple with how to treat the use of biometric data, and this one just adds to Facebook’s many regulatory woes.
TEXAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Texas AG Sues Facebook Parent Company For Allegedly Lying To Users About Sharing Biometric Data

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Facebook parent company Meta on Monday alleging the company illegally shared biometric data on its users. The lawsuit alleges Meta concealed from consumers its practice of collecting biometric information, such as facial scans, retina scans and other biological identifiers, and sharing this data with third parties in violation of Texas law. In particular, the lawsuit focuses on Meta’s discontinued automatic photo-tagging feature that uses facial scans of users to automatically tag people in photos on Facebook.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Biometrics#Texas Attorney General#Iris Recognition#Nexstar#Texans#Finger Print Scanner
Reuters

Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's (FB.O) Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. The lawsuit accuses Facebook of capturing biometric information from...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Time

Meta Illegally Collected Facial Recognition Data on Texans, Lawsuit Alleges

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta, saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday a state district court claiming Meta has been “storing millions of biometric identifiers” — identified as...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Biometrics Can be Costly for Companies. Ask McDonald's, Facebook

It's been called the "buddy punch" problem. Employees will sometimes ask their co-workers to punch in for them at a job site. In response, some companies have turned to biometrics--unique physical, human characteristics--to digitally identify who's who and what they've been doing. 'Collected, Captured, Stored and Used'. McDonald's (MCD) -...
BUSINESS
Slate

The IRS’s Abandoned Facial Recognition Is Just the Tip of a Harmful Biometric Iceberg

All it took was public outrage, a widespread campaign, and political condemnation for the IRS to reverse its plans to require facial recognition for access to certain online services. In abandoning its intention to require tax-payers to upload images of their government-issued IDs and video selfies to controversial third-party company ID.me, the IRS has acknowledged that Americans shouldn’t have to sacrifice their privacy for security.
TECHNOLOGY
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy