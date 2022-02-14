ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Russia's Top Diplomat Urges Putin To Talk With West On Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear. Questions remain about Russian...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is...
POLITICS
Frankfort Times

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said after hosting Germany's chancellor that Moscow was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues. Putin's statement on Tuesday added to signs of easing tensions over a Russian military buildup...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Moscow#Kremlin#Ap News#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
SFGate

French, German leaders to visit Russia, Ukraine amid tension

PARIS (AP) — The French president and the German chancellor will head to Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks, adding to diplomatic efforts to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and find a way out of the growing tensions. France's Emmanuel...
POLITICS
International Business Times

US, Germany Step Up Pipeline Warnings If Russia Invades Ukraine

The United States and Germany on Thursday warned Russia that a major gas pipeline was at stake if it invades Ukraine, as Washington voiced hope for a diplomatic way out despite frigid statements from Moscow. A day after the United States and its allies formally responded to security demands issued...
U.S. POLITICS
Frankfort Times

Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. But it gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.
POLITICS
Frankfort Times

Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. and NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine — new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbor isn’t imminent despite snowballing Western fears.
MILITARY
The Independent

PM to lead Cobra meeting as hope remains for diplomatic solution in Ukraine

The Prime Minister will lead a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Tuesday as he maintained there is still time for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.As efforts continued to avert a war in eastern Europe, Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden stressed there remains “a crucial window for democracy”.In a call on Monday evening, the two leaders agreed western allies should stay “united in the face of Russian threats”, and will keep in close contact as the situation develops, according to a No 10 spokesperson.Earlier on Monday, Mr Johnson had pointed to warnings from the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy