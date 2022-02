The supermodel admitted to being open to having more children besides her one nine-month-old daughter. Naomi Campbell opened up about her experience as a new parent in a new interview with British Vogue published on Monday February 14. The 51-year-old model gushed over her nine-month-old daughter throughout the interview, and while she held back some details (like her daughter’s name and how she had her), Naomi did reveal that she was open to having more children towards the end of the interview.

