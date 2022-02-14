ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

493 N Canal Street

bhhschicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExquisite fine traditional details inform the interior of 493 N Canal. The four floor home flows seamlessly from public to private space providing intelligent storage,...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

940 W Gunnison Street #3

Come check out this beautiful top-floor 2BR/1BA rehab in Margate Park. The unit features gorgeous vintage details, hardwood floors, plenty of sunlight throughout, and gated secured parking. The spacious living room has a fireplace and balcony. The separate dining room leads into the modern kitchen, equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and access to a butler's pantry. The unit has also been updated with central heat, ac, and in-unit laundry. The lake is only a block away from the property. Take advantage of incredibly accessible transportation with the Red Line, the Sheridan Express Bus, and Lakeshore Drive right around the corner. Pets OK.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

655 W IRVING PARK Road #5002

Views From Here to Eternity! Welcome home to Park Place, a premier full-service condominium, in the heart of Lakeview. This 50th floor corner unit is flooded with northeastern exposure illuminating over 1,150 sq. ft. of space. The spacious living room and dining area, open kitchen, and unobstructed views from every room make this a perfect space to live comfortably, host and entertain. The master bedroom features 2 closets along with an en suite full bath. The 2nd bedroom has great closet space, or could be used as a home office. Additional highlights include hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This quintessential lakefront location has everything to offer: parks, running and biking paths, Sydney Marovitz golf course, eclectic restaurants, Wrigley Field as well as proximity to the Red Line, bus routes, and Lake Shore Drive. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24-hour door staff, state-of-the-art exercise center, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with junior-sized Olympic outdoor pool, cabanas, grills, and a basketball court. Access to the dog park is through the heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

301 W Park Place #A

First Floor Unit with Security Cameras ......... Plenty of Closets Space. Ceramic kitchen Oak cabinets granite countertop. Wood flooring throughout. Great Location across Memorial park of Arlington Heights This 2 Bedroom is ready to move into. Storage space- ..... Additional Fee for Parking,Call Listing Agent For Showing.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
bhhschicago.com

553 Lakeview Drive

Its all about Location! This three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with loft makes life convenient with shopping, schools, and major roads within minutes. Beautiful pond view from the privacy of your fully fenced in back yard with paver patio and firepit. An open floor plan main level offers sun drenched eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry closet, and table space. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, 2 story ceiling, and a wall of windows letting in an abundance of natural light. Master is a suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and private bath featuring double sinks, jet tub and separate shower. Additional bedrooms are spacious with bedroom 2 featuring a walk in closet. The loft over looks the family room and can be your flex room as needed. Hardwood floors flow through this home. The full basement is unfinished and the 2 car garage has a bump out for additional storage. Fruit trees adorn the property and the back yard has raised beds for gardening. Only long term rental, minimum of 12 months will be accepted. Pets are ok with a limit of 2 and a security deposit per pet. Renter is responsible for all utilities. Everyone over 18 will need to submit application to third party for background, employment, and credit checks. Property can be rented with furnishings for $2500.00 per month.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

195 N Harbor Drive #2407

Make this beautiful and rarely available fully FURNISHED unit in the prestigious Park Shore building your home! Unit features updated kitchen and bath and plenty of storage space as well as plentiful natural light. The building also has one of the best views in the city from the 56th floor roof deck, pool and hot tub! A library, saunas and a fitness center can also be found here. Cats and small dogs are welcome! Available ASAP.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

10447 S Corliss Avenue

Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in North Pullman, waiting on a family to call home. This unit offers a large eat-in kitchen, gated yard with space for parking, security system and plenty of storage. Home has in unit laundry and also a half bath in the basement. Move in Fee $700, Renters Insurance Required.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

27227 32nd Pl. South

Wonderful street appeal on this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Two Story in "The Landing At Star Lake"! 1760 sq ft of living space & a huge 3 car attached garage!! You will love the community waterfront park! Boating, fishing, swimming and more! Great floorplan & the main level features formal living & dining rooms, U shaped kitchen with a garden window & pantry. Family room is open to the kitchen with a wood burning fireplace + a 1/2 bath. 3 bedrooms up & the primary includes an updated 3/4 bath, double sinks, skylight & a large walk in closet. Private backyard with rock wall accents, custom patio & a large, covered porch! Updated vinyl windows, 50 year composition roof, cedar siding & an A/C unit! Walking distance to the new ST3 transit station!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3950 N LAKE SHORE Drive #1320D

Available March1! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Even cable, internet and electricity. 3bed/1.5bath amazing lake front condo! Unit will be painted a light Shoreline grey and new Samsung stainless steel appliances being installed! Unit includes hardwood flooring throughout, large bedrooms with ample closet space and a dishwasher. Building amenities include fitness facility, huge rooftop deck with incredible views of the lake, card operated laundry facilities, bike storage, onsite dry cleaners & convenience store, 24 hour door staff, mail room, and onsite management. Cats allowed. Elevator Deposit $300 - Elevator non-refundable fee Monday - Friday $300-Saturdays $350-Transfer fee $250. Easy to show with 24hr notice while occupied through February.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

4229 North 17th Street

Newly Renovated 2BD/2BA Unit In Central Phoenix w/ Private Backyard & Dog Park - Newly Renovated 2BD/2BA w/ private backyard and wonderful community feel. Quality renovation w attention to every detail. Brand new GE appliance package including washer dryer. Dual sinks in master bathroom. Walk in closets. 3 tranquil sitting areas including a spacious dog park. Electric locks, modern lighting and switches, contemporary glass cabinets, and two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Big patio area near the unit. Pet Friendly! Hurry this unit won't last long! Easy access to I-10, SR-51, groceries within minutes(Fry's, Whole Foods), and Downtown! Rent includes water, sewer, trash and landscaping. Tenant pays electric via APS.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

Large 1BR condo (approx. 875 sq.ft). This is a west-facing unit on the 21st floor with a balcony and great views. Floor to ceiling windows and generous closet space throughout. FLOORS WILL BE UPDATED. The kitchen opens to the living/dining area. This is a full amenity condo building with 24 hr door staff, fitness center, dry cleaner, entertainment room with pool table, outdoor deck and laundry+ storage & bike room. Cable, heat, and AC included in rent. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Jewel Osco, Walgreens, Red / Brown Line + bus lines, and restaurants/bars. There is a one-time non-refundable administrative of $ 500.00 in lieu of no Security Deposit. The unit is available for April 1st. Parking is available for a fee. Tenant occupied, Please allow 48 hrs notice.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3819.5 N Greenview Avenue #3E

This is a GORGEOUS FULLY REHABBED Lakeview / Southport Corridor 2 Bed for RENT. The unit is on the top floor so there is no one above you. The unit has a great layout with both bedrooms nicely separated from each other. The unit has been fully rehabbed with IN-UNIT Laundry, Dishwasher, custom backsplash, custom kitchen, custom bathroom, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. The unit has a small shared outdoor space off the kitchen. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking (383 Zone around $120/year). The building is on a beautiful tree-lined street, about 10/14 mins walk to the Southport Brown Line Stop or the Irving Park Brown Line or Sheridan Red Line plus the Ashland bus. Shopping and parks are close, and your furry friends will love it here. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots) MUST SEE!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5320 N Sheridan Road #1706

New gut rehab rental now available in one of the best buildings on the lakefront! AMAZING east 17th floor views of lakefront and all the boats. Secured inside parking spot included. Open floor plan includes brand new crisp kitchen with quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, large fridge with ice maker, and stove. Bedroom has a very large closet with another coat closet in the front and a bathroom linen closet to boot. Lots of storage in extended kitchen cabinets and also breakfast bar base. Pristine marble bathroom and bright LED lighting. Mariano's is a block away along with lots of transportation line options, across the street from the beach, and a short hop from the fun nightlife, a myriad of restaurants and awesome shopping of Andersonville and the Bryn Mawr areas. The building has top notch amenities including the friendliest door men, large indoor pool, tennis courts on deck beside the pool with lots of outdoor space to hang out on the patio as well as a private picnic area out back, amazing well stocked workout room that rivals the clubs, a nice office center for business needs, and a comfy clean welcoming lobby. Applicants must have a strong credit score, referral history and be available quickly for an interview with building management prior to move in. Cats and small dogs on case by case basis welcome with an additional pet deposit. Non refundable move in move out fee of $750 required by building plus $500 due at lease signing. Small turbo tenant online application fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

511 W Belmont Avenue #8

This is a GORGEOUS UPDATED CONDO Quality 1Bed for Rent! The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, dishwasher, microwave, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, custom blinds, track lighting, and ample closet space. The bathroom has slate floors, granite vanity, and large wall mirror. The building has a very clean laundry room with cage storage units and bike room. The unit is in an AMAZING location in East Lakeview. You are a 1/2 blk to the Lakefront, ton of grocery stores on Broadway, and the RED / BROWN / PURPLE Line is a 7/9 mins walk from the building. Also you have express buses on the corner of Lake Shore Drive. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits) MUST SEE!
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Available 4/1. One block to the Western Ave. Pink Line "el" train!Newer construction, 3 unit, boutique building in the heart of Pilsen. Move right in to this polished 3 bed/2 bath condo with an assigned outdoor parking space included in price. Located on a tree-lined street on a corner lot with abundant light! Features include kitchen/living room combo with quartz counters, high-efficiency SS appliances, white shaker cabinets, recessed lighting, LVT hardwood-like flooring, brand new washer/dryer in-unit, modern baths with porcelain tile and granite counters, and a large rear deck for lounging and entertaining. Pets are negotiable, no security deposit, non-refundable move-in fee. Easy online application.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

128 S Austin Avenue #G

HOT PROPERTY ALERT! Just updated: Brand new carpeting, freshly painted throughout, this 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment has just the right blend of vintage elegance plus all of today's must-have modern amenities. The spacious kitchen features newer appliances and plenty of space for a large table and chairs to enjoy sit-in dining. This Garden Unit also has a huge Living/Dining Room/Family Room area and it is priced to move. Meticulously maintained and a Landlord you'll love! So good, it won't last long. Please call Listing Agent Kevin Roy to schedule a private showing and with any questions.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1137 Greensfield Drive

Beautiful three bedroom single family home in School District 203 Minutes to Train & Downtown Naperville! Fresh paint, newer hard wood floor. Newer appliances. Two bedrooms are furnished. Finished basement. Close to shopping, train and schools. AVAILABLE May 8th.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

690 E Algonquin Road #3212

Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom, one bath unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages available. Award winning School District 15 & 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units avail. Short term leases available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice. Call or text listing agent for tour!
SCHAUMBURG, IL

Community Policy