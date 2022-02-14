553 Lakeview Drive

Views From Here to Eternity! Welcome home to Park Place, a premier full-service condominium, in the heart of Lakeview. This 50th floor corner unit is flooded with northeastern exposure illuminating over 1,150 sq. ft. of space. The spacious living room and dining area, open kitchen, and unobstructed views from every room make this a perfect space to live comfortably, host and entertain. The master bedroom features 2 closets along with an en suite full bath. The 2nd bedroom has great closet space, or could be used as a home office. Additional highlights include hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This quintessential lakefront location has everything to offer: parks, running and biking paths, Sydney Marovitz golf course, eclectic restaurants, Wrigley Field as well as proximity to the Red Line, bus routes, and Lake Shore Drive. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24-hour door staff, state-of-the-art exercise center, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with junior-sized Olympic outdoor pool, cabanas, grills, and a basketball court. Access to the dog park is through the heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
Comments / 0