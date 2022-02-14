553 Lakeview Drive

New gut rehab rental now available in one of the best buildings on the lakefront! AMAZING east 17th floor views of lakefront and all the boats. Secured inside parking spot included. Open floor plan includes brand new crisp kitchen with quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, large fridge with ice maker, and stove. Bedroom has a very large closet with another coat closet in the front and a bathroom linen closet to boot. Lots of storage in extended kitchen cabinets and also breakfast bar base. Pristine marble bathroom and bright LED lighting. Mariano's is a block away along with lots of transportation line options, across the street from the beach, and a short hop from the fun nightlife, a myriad of restaurants and awesome shopping of Andersonville and the Bryn Mawr areas. The building has top notch amenities including the friendliest door men, large indoor pool, tennis courts on deck beside the pool with lots of outdoor space to hang out on the patio as well as a private picnic area out back, amazing well stocked workout room that rivals the clubs, a nice office center for business needs, and a comfy clean welcoming lobby. Applicants must have a strong credit score, referral history and be available quickly for an interview with building management prior to move in. Cats and small dogs on case by case basis welcome with an additional pet deposit. Non refundable move in move out fee of $750 required by building plus $500 due at lease signing. Small turbo tenant online application fee.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO