553 Lakeview Drive

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts all about Location! This three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with loft makes life convenient with shopping, schools, and major roads within minutes. Beautiful pond view from the privacy of your fully fenced in back yard with paver patio and firepit. An open floor plan main level...

301 W Park Place #A

First Floor Unit with Security Cameras ......... Plenty of Closets Space. Ceramic kitchen Oak cabinets granite countertop. Wood flooring throughout. Great Location across Memorial park of Arlington Heights This 2 Bedroom is ready to move into. Storage space- ..... Additional Fee for Parking,Call Listing Agent For Showing.
195 N Harbor Drive #2407

Make this beautiful and rarely available fully FURNISHED unit in the prestigious Park Shore building your home! Unit features updated kitchen and bath and plenty of storage space as well as plentiful natural light. The building also has one of the best views in the city from the 56th floor roof deck, pool and hot tub! A library, saunas and a fitness center can also be found here. Cats and small dogs are welcome! Available ASAP.
493 N Canal Street

Exquisite fine traditional details inform the interior of 493 N Canal. The four floor home flows seamlessly from public to private space providing intelligent storage, gorgeous lighting and multiple outdoor living areas including a fenced private yard, kitchen adjacent balcony and walk out fourth floor rooftop deck with skyline and river views. The home has been finished with custom millwork throughout. Rare and Fabulous Home. Kinzie Park Townhome residents enjoy living in a gated community with exquisite amenities and services including 24 hour gate staff, dry receiving room, free guest parking, pool/gym/party room/dry cleaners in the adjacent tower building and gorgeous landscaped grounds with direct Riverwalk access. Pets considered / Additional fee required.
10447 S Corliss Avenue

Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in North Pullman, waiting on a family to call home. This unit offers a large eat-in kitchen, gated yard with space for parking, security system and plenty of storage. Home has in unit laundry and also a half bath in the basement. Move in Fee $700, Renters Insurance Required.
1609 Fredericksburg Lane #1609

Convenient living at it's best! Bright and spacious 2nd flr. condo featuring a huge kitchen w/ large island, walk-in pantry & tons of cabinet space. Newer flooring throughout the house. Large master bedroom w/ walk-in closets & master bathroom. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet as well. Newer refrigerator and water heater. Large deck to relax/grill out, that overlooks nature landscape. 2.5 garage w/ built in shelving & plenty of storage space. Move-in & enjoy! Great location & close walk to park! Looking for tenants with credit score at at least 680 and monthly income 3 times of the rental price. Pets are welcome with $350/pet non-refundable pet deposit.
49 Royal Oak Drive

Located in Stevenson High School District, this well maintained All Hardwood home boasts updated bathrooms that will impress you! Updated kitchen w/ granite counters, a center island, & sparkling appliances. Formal living & dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. Family room w/ sliding glass door to backyard. Vaulted master w/ walk-in closet & private bathroom tub. Has a huge crawl space for abundant storage. Available for immediate occupancy.
27227 32nd Pl. South

Wonderful street appeal on this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Two Story in "The Landing At Star Lake"! 1760 sq ft of living space & a huge 3 car attached garage!! You will love the community waterfront park! Boating, fishing, swimming and more! Great floorplan & the main level features formal living & dining rooms, U shaped kitchen with a garden window & pantry. Family room is open to the kitchen with a wood burning fireplace + a 1/2 bath. 3 bedrooms up & the primary includes an updated 3/4 bath, double sinks, skylight & a large walk in closet. Private backyard with rock wall accents, custom patio & a large, covered porch! Updated vinyl windows, 50 year composition roof, cedar siding & an A/C unit! Walking distance to the new ST3 transit station!
93 N Cooper Road Unit# 10

**NICE 2br/2ba PATIO HOME - (CHANDLER BLVD & COOPER) - This NICE Patio Home is a two bedroom & Two bath located off Chandler Blvd and Cooper with direct access to the Loop 101 AND 202. Amenities: Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer,community pool, Large fenced patio, covered parking, bedrooms vary large,...
1064 Turin Drive

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in desirable Tuscany Woods! ~ Beautiful kitchen with high end upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island, and hardwood flooring ~ Combined living room/dining room and loft area ~ Roomy master bedroom ~ Lower level with bedroom, full bath, and family room with sliding glass door to patio ~ Baths with granite vanities and ceramic tile ~ Lower level laundry with washer and dryer ~ Fresh paint throughout ~ Neutral decor ~ Private entrance ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location near Routes 72 and 20...only minutes away from I-90 ~ Pets allowed ~ Professional management ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease ~ Photos from actual unit ~ Virtual tour from similar unit...actual unit has rec room and bedroom in lower level...virtual tour of similar unit has only rec room in lower level.
806 SKOKIE Boulevard #806

Newer end unit 3 level townhome in location convenient to shopping, transportation & expressway. Hardwood floors on first level, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, master bath w/separate tub & shower, family room, & private patio. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE!! Lives like a single family home. Top schools-- District 39 and New Trier H.S. No sign.
18106 66th Avenue #2N

2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ Large Eat in Kitchen. 2nd Floor Unit. Located on quiet street- corner unit - nestled in a Residential Area. Freshly painted, New Blinds Updated kitchen and bathroom. Newer Appliances included. Pantry in Kitchen. The minute you walk in you will be comfortable with this as your new home. 1 Parking space assigned in rear of Unit.
655 W IRVING PARK Road #5002

Views From Here to Eternity! Welcome home to Park Place, a premier full-service condominium, in the heart of Lakeview. This 50th floor corner unit is flooded with northeastern exposure illuminating over 1,150 sq. ft. of space. The spacious living room and dining area, open kitchen, and unobstructed views from every room make this a perfect space to live comfortably, host and entertain. The master bedroom features 2 closets along with an en suite full bath. The 2nd bedroom has great closet space, or could be used as a home office. Additional highlights include hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This quintessential lakefront location has everything to offer: parks, running and biking paths, Sydney Marovitz golf course, eclectic restaurants, Wrigley Field as well as proximity to the Red Line, bus routes, and Lake Shore Drive. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24-hour door staff, state-of-the-art exercise center, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with junior-sized Olympic outdoor pool, cabanas, grills, and a basketball court. Access to the dog park is through the heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
39330 N Lake Court

Beautiful & spacious CHAIN 'O LAKES 2 Br. home with breathtaking views of Petite lake ! Big Liv Rm with lake views, dining area and sliding doors to awesome deck with amazing lake views ! Beautiful laminate flooring was installed 1 year ago ! Large Master Bedroom also has sliders to the deck and ample closet space ! Good sized 2nd Bedroom as well ! Central air for your comfort ! Concrete seawall ! Bring the boat....the pier is in ! Full basement with washer & dryer and storage needs ! Landlord pays for pier installation & removal and driveway snow plowing ! ! ! See it today........call it home tomorrow ! ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE A MYSMARTMOVE BACKROUND CHECK DONE,$40.00 NO EXCEPTIONS!!
690 E Algonquin Road #3212

Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom, one bath unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages available. Award winning School District 15 & 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units avail. Short term leases available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice. Call or text listing agent for tour!
940 W Gunnison Street #3

Come check out this beautiful top-floor 2BR/1BA rehab in Margate Park. The unit features gorgeous vintage details, hardwood floors, plenty of sunlight throughout, and gated secured parking. The spacious living room has a fireplace and balcony. The separate dining room leads into the modern kitchen, equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and access to a butler's pantry. The unit has also been updated with central heat, ac, and in-unit laundry. The lake is only a block away from the property. Take advantage of incredibly accessible transportation with the Red Line, the Sheridan Express Bus, and Lakeshore Drive right around the corner. Pets OK.
5320 N Sheridan Road #1706

New gut rehab rental now available in one of the best buildings on the lakefront! AMAZING east 17th floor views of lakefront and all the boats. Secured inside parking spot included. Open floor plan includes brand new crisp kitchen with quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, large fridge with ice maker, and stove. Bedroom has a very large closet with another coat closet in the front and a bathroom linen closet to boot. Lots of storage in extended kitchen cabinets and also breakfast bar base. Pristine marble bathroom and bright LED lighting. Mariano's is a block away along with lots of transportation line options, across the street from the beach, and a short hop from the fun nightlife, a myriad of restaurants and awesome shopping of Andersonville and the Bryn Mawr areas. The building has top notch amenities including the friendliest door men, large indoor pool, tennis courts on deck beside the pool with lots of outdoor space to hang out on the patio as well as a private picnic area out back, amazing well stocked workout room that rivals the clubs, a nice office center for business needs, and a comfy clean welcoming lobby. Applicants must have a strong credit score, referral history and be available quickly for an interview with building management prior to move in. Cats and small dogs on case by case basis welcome with an additional pet deposit. Non refundable move in move out fee of $750 required by building plus $500 due at lease signing. Small turbo tenant online application fee.
7604 159th Place #18

Desirable first floor/RANCH condo with attached garage. 2 bdrms, 1 bath. Main Bedroom has a 5x8 walk-in closet. Kitchen with new appliances is open to dining area and living room. In-Unit laundry. Carpet replaced in May '20. Generous closet space. Gravel crawl space. Convenient location near schools, parks/path, shopping, dining, transportation.
