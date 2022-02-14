128 S Austin Avenue #G

This is a GORGEOUS UPDATED CONDO Quality 1Bed for Rent! The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, dishwasher, microwave, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, custom blinds, track lighting, and ample closet space. The bathroom has slate floors, granite vanity, and large wall mirror. The building has a very clean laundry room with cage storage units and bike room. The unit is in an AMAZING location in East Lakeview. You are a 1/2 blk to the Lakefront, ton of grocery stores on Broadway, and the RED / BROWN / PURPLE Line is a 7/9 mins walk from the building. Also you have express buses on the corner of Lake Shore Drive. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits) MUST SEE!

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO