Real Estate

128 S Austin Avenue #G

bhhschicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOT PROPERTY ALERT! Just updated: Brand new carpeting, freshly painted throughout, this 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment has just the right blend...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

301 W Park Place #A

First Floor Unit with Security Cameras ......... Plenty of Closets Space. Ceramic kitchen Oak cabinets granite countertop. Wood flooring throughout. Great Location across Memorial park of Arlington Heights This 2 Bedroom is ready to move into. Storage space- ..... Additional Fee for Parking,Call Listing Agent For Showing.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
bhhschicago.com

195 N Harbor Drive #2407

Make this beautiful and rarely available fully FURNISHED unit in the prestigious Park Shore building your home! Unit features updated kitchen and bath and plenty of storage space as well as plentiful natural light. The building also has one of the best views in the city from the 56th floor roof deck, pool and hot tub! A library, saunas and a fitness center can also be found here. Cats and small dogs are welcome! Available ASAP.
oucampus.org

93 N Cooper Road Unit# 10

**NICE 2br/2ba PATIO HOME - (CHANDLER BLVD & COOPER) - This NICE Patio Home is a two bedroom & Two bath located off Chandler Blvd and Cooper with direct access to the Loop 101 AND 202. Amenities: Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer,community pool, Large fenced patio, covered parking, bedrooms vary large,...
bhhschicago.com

700 W Grand Avenue #2W

Beautiful, spacious, and open 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom River West condo rental located in a boutique elevator building! Unit features newly refinished hardwood flooring, 8' doors, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and crown molding throughout. An expansive living/dining room with a gas fireplace and a large private balcony! Kitchen flows nicely off the living areas and is equipped with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, endless storage, backsplash, and breakfast bar. Private primary bedroom is tucked away at the opposite end of the living area and has new carpet and an ensuite bathroom with stand-up shower and granite vanity. Second bedroom also has new carpet, built-in shelving/drawers, and easy access to guest bathroom with Whirlpool soaking tub and stand-up shower. Other features include large laundry closet with side-by-side washer/dryer and built-in shelving, brand-new light fixture in dining room and newer furnace (2018), humidifier, and water heater (2020). No on-site parking, rental parking options within a few blocks. Central location just steps away from Grand CTA Blue Line, award winning restaurants on Fulton, Jewel, Starbucks, The Dawson, Piccolo Sogno, East Bank Club, I90/94 and more!
CHICAGO, IL
Kevin Roy
bhhschicago.com

511 W Belmont Avenue #8

This is a GORGEOUS UPDATED CONDO Quality 1Bed for Rent! The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, dishwasher, microwave, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, custom blinds, track lighting, and ample closet space. The bathroom has slate floors, granite vanity, and large wall mirror. The building has a very clean laundry room with cage storage units and bike room. The unit is in an AMAZING location in East Lakeview. You are a 1/2 blk to the Lakefront, ton of grocery stores on Broadway, and the RED / BROWN / PURPLE Line is a 7/9 mins walk from the building. Also you have express buses on the corner of Lake Shore Drive. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits) MUST SEE!
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

5854 N KENMORE Avenue #1A

1st Floor unit with Washer/Dryer in unit, Dishwasher, granite counters and hardwood floors. Plenty of closet space. Large Storage Unit included. Near CTA bus lines 147, 151, & 136. Available September 1. Near Loyola, Evanston/Northwestern, and easy access to Lincoln Park/Wrigley/DePaul. 1 Block to Red Line Thorndale Stop, 1 block to Beach/Lake, 2 blocks to Whole Foods. Sorry no smokers and no pets. +++++Application is online and the fee is $65 per adult and includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation and employment verification. We require photo IDs of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service. All applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. ($20 for 1st pet, $15 each additional) There is no charge for "No Pet" or emotional support/service dogs. Broker Owned.
CHICAGO, IL
thegroupinc.com

3985 S Lincoln Avenue

This prominent well thought out building boasts architectural features with large windows offering tons of natural light. This building has it all, from lab space, to private office space, cubicle rooms, and a warehouse with 3 rollup doors.The building is zoned for office space, R&D, warehouse, or flexuse. Listing Courtesy...
bhhschicago.com

1507 N Wicker Park Avenue N #G

This spacious 1 Bed / 1 Bath is located on the ground floor of a 3 story walk up building in the absolute HEART of Wicker Park! Heat is included. This unit is located across the street from the actual Wicker Park, one of the nicest outdoor spaces in the area! STEPS to the Damen Blue Line as well as endless restaurants, bars, shopping locations, nightlife and more! Unit receives fantastic natural light and air!
CHICAGO, IL
urbanturf.com

What (Around) $740,000 Buys in the DC Area

This installment of What X Buys rounds up some options throughout the area for homebuyers with a $740,000 budget. 1,200 Square Feet of Open Space at Yale Steam Laundry. On the top floor of Mount Vernon Square's Yale Steam Laundry building, this 1,200 square-foot loft-like unit is almost completely open-concept. The brick-walled interior has a series of oversized windows, exposed conduits, and a tall painted beam ceiling, as well as a custom wood wall unit that extends from a minimalist media center in the living area through the kitchen. The open bedroom area is also anchored by the wall console, and the unit also has a den with built-in shelving and desk space, a deep walk-in closet with built-ins, and a laundry closet with built-ins. Two parking spaces are included.
bhhschicago.com

4501 N Saint Louis Avenue #1

*** Ask For Video Tour *** Take a look at this beautiful 3BR / 1BA available now in the heart of Albany Park. This apartment features a sun-drenched living room with southern exposure, brand new kitchen, and spacious bedrooms. Also two balconies to enjoy Chicago summer! This apartment is minutes from the Brown Line, great restaurants in Albany Park and Lincoln Square. Close to the highway and fantastic location on a quiet residential street.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1609 Fredericksburg Lane #1609

Convenient living at it's best! Bright and spacious 2nd flr. condo featuring a huge kitchen w/ large island, walk-in pantry & tons of cabinet space. Newer flooring throughout the house. Large master bedroom w/ walk-in closets & master bathroom. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet as well. Newer refrigerator and water heater. Large deck to relax/grill out, that overlooks nature landscape. 2.5 garage w/ built in shelving & plenty of storage space. Move-in & enjoy! Great location & close walk to park! Looking for tenants with credit score at at least 680 and monthly income 3 times of the rental price. Pets are welcome with $350/pet non-refundable pet deposit.
bhhschicago.com

940 W Gunnison Street #3

Come check out this beautiful top-floor 2BR/1BA rehab in Margate Park. The unit features gorgeous vintage details, hardwood floors, plenty of sunlight throughout, and gated secured parking. The spacious living room has a fireplace and balcony. The separate dining room leads into the modern kitchen, equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and access to a butler's pantry. The unit has also been updated with central heat, ac, and in-unit laundry. The lake is only a block away from the property. Take advantage of incredibly accessible transportation with the Red Line, the Sheridan Express Bus, and Lakeshore Drive right around the corner. Pets OK.
bhhschicago.com

309 Memory Lane #1

Spacious 1st floor 2Br 2Bth condo with panoramic view of the golf course! Updates in 2018 include wood laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with ceramic backsplash, stainless steel microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher. In-unit washer/dryer. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bath. Sliding glass doors to large patio with scenic views. No pets, sorry. Non smoking unit. No short term lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Please submit lease application, background and credit report, proof of income, and a copy of driver's license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

3540 E 95th Street #1

Come and check out this 2 unit building located in the South Deering/East Side area. This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with central heat. A living room, and a kitchen that will have black appliances included. Separate office or play area outside of the unit. Full yard for spring and summer festivities. Don't miss out, schedule your showing and become a tenant today.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60615

2 Bedroom 1 bath unit for rent. Large eat in kitchen. Appliances included with washing machine and dryer, Gated secure building, Less than 5 minutes away from the Ale station, 20 min from down town.
ILLINOIS STATE
bhhschicago.com

606 W Cornelia Avenue #481

Updated & in the heart of Wriglyville, just blocks from Wrigley Field, Addison CTA Red Line train and Addison Bus. Easy access to the lakefront, shopping and night life! Modern Kitchens/Baths, Hardwood Floors and Carpeting. Air Conditioning In Unit. Laundry Facilities on Premises. On-site building maintenance. Convenient on-site parking space available to rent. Heat and Cooking Gas included. Cats OK ! Other units also available. Pictures may be of similar or Identical unit in building. NO DEPOSIT/ $350 Move in fee.
ADDISON, IL
realtynewsreport.com

Austin’s Tallest Apartment Tower Underway

AUSTIN – (Realty News Report) – JLL Capital Markets secured construction financing for The Travis, a 423-unit, 50-story apartment tower in the Rainey Street District of downtown Austin. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Genesis Real Estate Group and PGIM Real Estate, to secure a loan through JPMorgan Chase.
AUSTIN, TX
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

Large 1BR condo (approx. 875 sq.ft). This is a west-facing unit on the 21st floor with a balcony and great views. Floor to ceiling windows and generous closet space throughout. FLOORS WILL BE UPDATED. The kitchen opens to the living/dining area. This is a full amenity condo building with 24 hr door staff, fitness center, dry cleaner, entertainment room with pool table, outdoor deck and laundry+ storage & bike room. Cable, heat, and AC included in rent. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Jewel Osco, Walgreens, Red / Brown Line + bus lines, and restaurants/bars. There is a one-time non-refundable administrative of $ 500.00 in lieu of no Security Deposit. The unit is available for April 1st. Parking is available for a fee. Tenant occupied, Please allow 48 hrs notice.
CHICAGO, IL

