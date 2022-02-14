128 S Austin Avenue #G

Beautiful, spacious, and open 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom River West condo rental located in a boutique elevator building! Unit features newly refinished hardwood flooring, 8' doors, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and crown molding throughout. An expansive living/dining room with a gas fireplace and a large private balcony! Kitchen flows nicely off the living areas and is equipped with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, endless storage, backsplash, and breakfast bar. Private primary bedroom is tucked away at the opposite end of the living area and has new carpet and an ensuite bathroom with stand-up shower and granite vanity. Second bedroom also has new carpet, built-in shelving/drawers, and easy access to guest bathroom with Whirlpool soaking tub and stand-up shower. Other features include large laundry closet with side-by-side washer/dryer and built-in shelving, brand-new light fixture in dining room and newer furnace (2018), humidifier, and water heater (2020). No on-site parking, rental parking options within a few blocks. Central location just steps away from Grand CTA Blue Line, award winning restaurants on Fulton, Jewel, Starbucks, The Dawson, Piccolo Sogno, East Bank Club, I90/94 and more!
