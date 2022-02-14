ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Brie Larson’s Intense Fitness Training For Her ‘Captain Marvel’ Role

Cover picture for the articleBeing a Marvel actor takes more than just acting, and Brie Larson understood the assignment. With fitness being a priority for the cast of Captain Marvel, Larson tells Insider, “So, I started this journey thinking I’ll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed...

shefinds

Brie Larson's Plunging Corset Top Is Too Hot To Handle—See Her Latest Instagram Post!

Brie Larson‘s style reigns supreme on Instagram— it’s hard to find a more stylish superhero than Captain Marvel herself!. The MCU star, 32, frequently shares sultry, elegant and glamorous looks to her social media and 6.9 million IG followers. We can’t fully express how much we loved the low-cut, skintight white crop top she donned in her January 1st photo dump, (but we can try!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inside the Magic

Despite Marvel Fan Backlash, Brie Larson Getting Her Own Disney+ Series

Avengers: Endgame (2019) star and Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Glass Castle, Scott Pilgrim) never seems to catch a break from Marvel fan backlash, but that isn’t stopping Disney from putting her at the forefront of Disney+ in a new series. Brie Larson is one of the most popular...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans Have a New Reason to “Cancel” Brie Larson

If there is an actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans will find any reason to complain about, it is Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). Ever since she became the first female lead of a Marvel movie, a particular section of Marvel fans have done nothing but whine about her. They spread rumors that Marvel Studios could replace her, but she will return in the Captain Marvel (2018) sequel The Marvels (February 17, 2023). But Brie Larson has drawn more fire her way after promoting an NFT, a new kind of cryptocurrency asset that many believe are giant scams.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Roles You Totally Forgot Brie Larson Played

Over the last several years, Brie Larson has become one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Since being cast as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel Brie’s career has reached new heights and she is now known to people all over the world. However, like many other actors, Brie’s journey hasn’t been easy. She entered the business in the late 1990s and it took a few years for her career to start gaining traction. As a result, there are quite a few roles that Brie played early in her career that have since been forgotten about. While none of these roles will go down in history as her best-known projects, they have all played an important part in her journey. Here are five roles you totally forgot Brie Larson played.
CELEBRITIES
Brie Larson
Connecticut Post

Marvel’s Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner to Produce and Star in Disney Plus Unscripted Shows

Disney Plus has ordered two unscripted series from actors in the Marvel universe: Brie Larson is behind “Growing Up,” a docuseries that looks at ten different coming-of-age tales. “Rennervations,” from Jeremy Renner, is a four-part series that follows Renner as he travels to world to help communities by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner Getting Their Own Disney+ Series

On Monday, Disney Branded Television announced new titles coming to Disney+, including unscripted shows from Brie Larson and Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner. Larson is producing the docuseries Growing Up. Renner is featured in the series Rennervartions. Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced these projects, along with several others, during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour. "With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand," Davis said (via a press release). "I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories — new and reimagined — to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform."
TV SERIES
#Fitness Training#Marvel Comics#Captain Marvel#Jeep
The Independent

Brie Larson is facing criticism for buying an NFT

Brie Larson is facing heavy criticism for buying an NFT. Over the weekend, the 32-year-old actor revealed on social media that she bought her own non-fungible token from the “Flower Girls” collection.Designed by Varvara Alay, the collection in question reportedly donates a portion of all their sales to “a range of children’s charities”.However, fans of the Marvel star weren’t happy by her move. Screenrant’s features editor Alisha Grauso wrote: “Omg, not you too.”“I don’t know how many celebs need to hear this but - *takes deep breath* - NFTS & CRYPTO ARE HORRENDOUSLY BAD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT, WORSE THAN...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Let Brie Larson Inspire Your Work Wardrobe

Brie Larson has a brand new role: workwear muse. The actor’s stylist, Samantha McMillen, uploaded a picture of the A-lister in tailoring so sleek, it’s giving everyone office wardrobe envy. In the picture, the Captain Marvel star wears a cornflower-blue Saint Laurent shirt and immaculately tailored checked wool...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

The Marvels’ Brie Larson Can Push A Freaking Jeep By Herself. That’s Not Even Her Most Impressive Trick, And She Says She Has Carol Danvers To Thank

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with superpowered characters, but Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful of the bunch. She’s been played by Oscar winning actress Brie Larson, who will reprise the role in an upcoming sequel The Marvels. Thanks to her fitness regimen Larson can push a freaking jeep by herself. Although that’s not her most impressive trick, and she says she has Carol Danvers to thank.
