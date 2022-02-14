Connect RVA: What's Happening

Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host Valentine’s Day Dinner: Mixing art with romance, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art knows a thing or two about setting the mood for a date. With a special dinner crafted by Chef Ralph Filipelli from Luna’s Fine Dining, the museum will allow its guests to dine among its many pieces of art. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the location at 2818 Frederick Ave. The dinner is $75 per person. Reservations can be made for a couple or group. Private rooms are available. Register at albrecht-kemper.org/events/valentines-day-dinner or call 816-233-7003.

