When the U.S. Postal Service unveiled the duck-like design for its new mail truck last year, it said that the new design could run on either gas or electricity. But the agency now plans to make only 10% of its initial procurement of up to 165,000 trucks electric—despite President Biden’s goal to electrify the entire federal fleet by 2027, and the fact that it should be possible for USPS to save money by switching to EVs. Now activists are calling on the administration to step in and reverse the decision—and questioning the numbers behind the USPS’s decision making process.

8 DAYS AGO