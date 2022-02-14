ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Multi-Jurisdictional Seizure of over 32 kilograms of Fentanyl and 12 kilograms of Methamphetamine

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 2 days ago

​VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – February 7, 2022, Congratulations to the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) and HSI Norfolk Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), HSI Harrisburg and all their law enforcement partners for a job well done! As a result of their investigation into a transnational drug trafficking organization, on February 7, Norfolk BEST and Virginia Beach Police arrested one subject and seized approximately 12.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine. On the same date, in close coordination HSI Norfolk BEST, HSI Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a consent search of a tractor trailer in Dupont, Pennsylvania resulting in the seizure of an additional 20 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 7 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed within the tractor trailer.

This operation highlights the importance of the strong partnerships and cooperative effort that is the foundation of the BEST program. HSI Norfolk, HSI Harrisburg, Virginia Beach Police Department, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and Pennsylvania State Police are to be commended for their outstanding cooperative effort.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' set shooting recreated in video simulation

In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and numerous others involved in the "Rust" movie production, lawyers for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a video simulation of the on-set gunshot that left her dead in Santa Fe in October. "The morning that Halyna Hutchins was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Fentanyl#Seizure
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

166
Followers
550
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy