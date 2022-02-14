Multi-Jurisdictional Seizure of over 32 kilograms of Fentanyl and 12 kilograms of Methamphetamine

​VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – February 7, 2022, Congratulations to the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) and HSI Norfolk Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), HSI Harrisburg and all their law enforcement partners for a job well done! As a result of their investigation into a transnational drug trafficking organization, on February 7, Norfolk BEST and Virginia Beach Police arrested one subject and seized approximately 12.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine. On the same date, in close coordination HSI Norfolk BEST, HSI Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a consent search of a tractor trailer in Dupont, Pennsylvania resulting in the seizure of an additional 20 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 7 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed within the tractor trailer.

This operation highlights the importance of the strong partnerships and cooperative effort that is the foundation of the BEST program. HSI Norfolk, HSI Harrisburg, Virginia Beach Police Department, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and Pennsylvania State Police are to be commended for their outstanding cooperative effort.