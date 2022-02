SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Years into the COVID-19 pandemic and after the surge of omicron cases, experts say things are improving in Connecticut. "I think it's actually going to be very good in the next few months. And I think we're going to get to a point of normalcy, I don't think COVID is going to go completely away, but I think we're going to get to a point of normalcy," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.

